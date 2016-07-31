UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
July 31 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on U.S. GDP, Japan bonds fall on BOJ move
* MIDEAST STOCKS-CIB's Q2 earnings aid Egypt, blue chips weigh on Gulf
* Oil ends July with worst monthly loss for WTI in a year
* Gold at near 3-wk high after U.S. GDP disappoints, set for monthly gain
* POLL-Flagging non-oil business dampens outlook for Gulf
* Erdogan says to close military schools, rein in armed forces
* Turkey's investment grade hangs in balance as post-coup purges deepen
* Scores of families leave besieged Aleppo under Russia-Damascus plan
* Coalition warplanes attack Houthi fighters near Saudi border -sources
* Libya government, oil guards reach deal to reopen ports
* U.S. allows American-made planes to be flown to Iran
* Iran's global banking problems deepen with rise of Trump, Brexit
* Iran needs 2-3 months to reach pre-sanctions oil output level -minister
* DNO looks to expand in Kurdish region with Gulf Keystone offer
* Up to 1 million people could flee battle for Iraq's Mosul -ICRC
* OPEC oil output set to reach record high in July - survey
* Russia says in talks with Turkey on two lines of TurkStream gas pipeline
* Tunisia lawmakers vote to dismiss prime minister
* Yemen peace talks extended by a week-UN envoy
* WIDER IMAGE-Getting pumped and pampered in hard-times Gaza
EGYPT
* Egypt central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged
* Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 tonnes Russian, Romanian wheat
* Egyptian pound firms on black market after IMF loan announcement
* Egypt's IMF talks give hope but only reform will trigger investment
* Egypt auditor, sacked by Sisi, convicted of lying about mass corruption
* IMF says mission to determine scale of Egypt financing
* Yields rise at Egypt's Thursday T-bill auction
* Egypt raids 10 foreign exchange bureaus over black market trading
* Egypt hopes to get approval for second tranche of $1.5 bln AfDB loan in Sept
* Egypt seeks international institutions to arrange $2-3 billion bond issuance
* Egypt says fuel smart cards to be launched this fiscal year
* Egypt has obligations worth $7 bln to $8 bln due in current fiscal year
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi June M3 money supply shrinks for fifth month
* Saudi central bank's net foreign assets drop $11 bln in June
* SABIC to grow its way out of earnings slump - acting CEO
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q2 net profit falls 22 percent
* Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Dubai's DP World signs lease agreement with Canada's Rodney Container Terminal
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Mubadala to become top Investcorp shareholder after 20 pct buy (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
