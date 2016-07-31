July 31 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on U.S. GDP, Japan bonds fall on BOJ move

* MIDEAST STOCKS-CIB's Q2 earnings aid Egypt, blue chips weigh on Gulf

* Oil ends July with worst monthly loss for WTI in a year

* Gold at near 3-wk high after U.S. GDP disappoints, set for monthly gain

* POLL-Flagging non-oil business dampens outlook for Gulf

* Erdogan says to close military schools, rein in armed forces

* Turkey's investment grade hangs in balance as post-coup purges deepen

* Scores of families leave besieged Aleppo under Russia-Damascus plan

* Coalition warplanes attack Houthi fighters near Saudi border -sources

* Libya government, oil guards reach deal to reopen ports

* U.S. allows American-made planes to be flown to Iran

* Iran's global banking problems deepen with rise of Trump, Brexit

* Iran needs 2-3 months to reach pre-sanctions oil output level -minister

* DNO looks to expand in Kurdish region with Gulf Keystone offer

* Up to 1 million people could flee battle for Iraq's Mosul -ICRC

* OPEC oil output set to reach record high in July - survey

* Russia says in talks with Turkey on two lines of TurkStream gas pipeline

* Tunisia lawmakers vote to dismiss prime minister

* Yemen peace talks extended by a week-UN envoy

* WIDER IMAGE-Getting pumped and pampered in hard-times Gaza

EGYPT

* Egypt central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged

* Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 tonnes Russian, Romanian wheat

* Egyptian pound firms on black market after IMF loan announcement

* Egypt's IMF talks give hope but only reform will trigger investment

* Egypt auditor, sacked by Sisi, convicted of lying about mass corruption

* IMF says mission to determine scale of Egypt financing

* Yields rise at Egypt's Thursday T-bill auction

* Egypt raids 10 foreign exchange bureaus over black market trading

* Egypt hopes to get approval for second tranche of $1.5 bln AfDB loan in Sept

* Egypt seeks international institutions to arrange $2-3 billion bond issuance

* Egypt says fuel smart cards to be launched this fiscal year

* Egypt has obligations worth $7 bln to $8 bln due in current fiscal year

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi June M3 money supply shrinks for fifth month

* Saudi central bank's net foreign assets drop $11 bln in June

* SABIC to grow its way out of earnings slump - acting CEO

* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q2 net profit falls 22 percent

* Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* Dubai's DP World signs lease agreement with Canada's Rodney Container Terminal

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

* Mubadala to become top Investcorp shareholder after 20 pct buy (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)