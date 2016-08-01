UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Aug 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit one-year peak as chances of US rate hike recede
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses slip on weak oil, Egypt ends five-day rise
* Oil dips as global supplies rise, fresh concerns over Asian economies
* Gold holds steady after weak U.S. economic data
* POLL-Mideast funds more bullish on equities, less on bonds
* As 'caliphate' shrinks, Islamic State looks to global attacks
* Islamic State attacks two energy plants in north Iraq, kills five
* Many Houthis, seven Saudi troops killed near Yemen border
* Libya's NOC welcomes 'unconditional' opening of ports, aims for 900,000 bpd by year end
* Turkey culls nearly 1,400 from army, overhauls top military council
* Islamic State calls on members to carry out jihad in Russia
* INSIGHT-Iran's global banking problems deepen with rise of Trump, Brexit
* Death toll in Baghdad bombing rises to 324 - ministry
EGYPT
* Egypt to import 700,000 T of raw sugar over a year -cabinet
* Telecom Egypt board tentatively agrees to buy 4G licence
* Yields drop at Egypt T-bill auction
* Egypt's FIHC seeking at least 50,000 tonnes soyoil, 15,000 sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt's Juhayna reports Q2 2016 net income drops 54 percent
* Finance minister: Egypt's external debt to reach $53.4 billion with IMF loan
* Egypt launches international tender for oil, natgas exploration
SAUDI ARABIA
* India says to bring back workers facing "food crisis" in Saudi
* Saudi Aramco cuts Arab Light crude price to Asia
* Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh appoints new CEO
* Saudi Arabia's Mobily, STC agree joint transmitter tower study
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Emaar Properties Q2 net profit up 8 pct on higher revenue
* UAE telco du needs renewed prepaid momentum to end earnings slump - CEO
* Dubai billionaire businessman Alabbar behind Aramex stake buys -source
* Dubai Investments Q2 net profit slips 2.3 pct
QATAR
* Fraport sells stake in St Petersburg airport to Qatar
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain says Q2 net profit up 14 pct as FX losses decline
* Kuwait to invest 4.75 billion dinar in 2017-18 development plan-official
BAHRAIN
* Suspect held over bomb attack dies in Bahraini jail -media (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
