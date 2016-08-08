Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Aug 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as investors hunt for yield; Aussie shines
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf starts week on strong footing, Egypt slips back
* Oil prices rise on renewed output freeze talks, but fundamentals remain weak
* Gold near 1-wk low as US jobs data boosts rate-hike expectations
* Turkey's Erdogan stages mass rally in show of strength after coup attempt
* Iran executes nuclear scientist for spying for U.S.
* Intense fighting as Syrian rebels break through Aleppo siege
* Saudi-led coalition launches 30 air strikes in Yemen - residents
* Erdogan says talks with Putin to open new page in relations -TASS
* Iran plans to buy 20 regional jets from Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy
* Jets pound rebels after they break Aleppo siege
EGYPT
* Egypt's Siemens power plants to go online in December
* Egypt public prosecutor says $70 mln worth of local wheat falsely claimed
* Egyptian foreign reserves down to $15.536 bln at end-July
* Telecom Egypt board gives final approval to buy 4G licence
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi petchem margins benefit from oil, but not for long
* Saudi British Bank proposes lower interim dividend
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE warns that criminals may radicalise youths via video games
* Dubai airport says traffic in June reduced by Ramadan
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Agility says Q2 net profit up 11 pct
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q2 net profit dips 2.8 pct
* Bahrain's Batelco proposes unchanged dividend for H1 2016 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
