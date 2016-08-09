UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as yield hunt drives record flows, pound slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Egypt rise to multi-month highs; petchems support Saudi
* Oil pares near 3-pct gains amid oil glut worries
* Gold holds steady after recovering from 1-wk low
* Venezuela says OPEC, non-OPEC countries may meet in 'coming weeks'
* Yemen's central bank denies irresponsible use of external reserves
* Ataturk's revival a symbol of Turkey's fragile post-coup unity
* Morocco considering widening currency bands for dirham - sources
* U.S. air strikes show limits on Libya intervention
* Iran denies U.S. cash payment was related to nuclear deal
* Turkish debt insurance costs fall, bonds rise after Moody's decision
* Iraq's Mosul residents feel relief, anxiety as "liberation" nears
* EU migrant deal not possible if Turkey's demands not met - Erdogan
* Turkish June industrial output rises 1.1 percent year-on-year
EGYPT
* Egypt announces sharp rises in electricity prices as it aims to phase out subsidies
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi raises visa fees, traffic fines to boost revenues
* Olympics-Saudi princess vows to involve women in sport
* Riyadh says Germany attack helper used Saudi phone from IS area
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Nasdaq Dubai to open equities futures market
QATAR
* Qatari investor holds options and shares in Deutsche Bank -source
* Qatar June bank lending growth slows, M2 money supply shrinks
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Americana posts 31 pct Q2 net profit gain
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain talking to banks about benchmark eurobond issue -source
OMAN
* Oman January-May budget deficit widens to $6.6 billion (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources