Aug 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 1-year high, dollar slips after soft U.S. data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar snaps three-day winning streak, Saudi firms with oil
* Oil dips on oversupply; calls for producer meeting met with scepticism
* Gold climbs as dollar falls on weak U.S. data
* Putin and Erdogan move towards repairing ties amid tension with West
* Syrian govt forces bombard rebels in Aleppo, insurgents deny setbacks
* Executed Iranian nuclear scientist unfairly tried, said he was innocent -mother
* Saudi-led attacks on Yemeni capital resume, 13 killed, residents say
* Amidst emerging bond rally, African governments must pay up to sell debt
* Britain's May, Iran's Rouhani agree to work on closer ties -IRNA
* Turkish central bank cuts reserve requirement to boost liquidity
* Iraqi court closes corruption case against Speaker
* New U.S. aid delivery to Lebanon army to counter militant threat
EGYPT
* Egypt sets jail as punishment for black market forex trading
* Egypt bars police from talking to the media
* Egyptian pound stable at Tuesday's dollar sale, weaker on black market
* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa H1 (not Q2) net profit up at $48.95 mln
* Egypt's Palm Hills Q2 profit falls sharply to $7.2 million
* Egypt's Edita Q2 net profit down at $5.42 million
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. approves $1.15 bln sale of tanks, equipment to Saudi Arabia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Nakheel awards $408.4 mln contract for retail, leisure project
* UAE bank UNB in talks with banks about bond issue
* Dubai's Aramex confirms Australia Post buys 4.5 pct stake
* UAE's Etisalat says it completes sale of Canar shareholding
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Oil Company says leak at al-Ahmadi oil field had no impact on output
* Kuwait orders 30 Airbus Caracal helicopters (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
