Aug 14 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, yields fall after tepid U.S.
economic data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-IMF deal boosts Egypt, Saudi falls despite
reform news
* Oil up 2 pct on short covering, hope for producer action
* Gold turns lower as dollar gives back losses
* Turkey says no compromise with Washington on cleric's
extradition
* U.S.-backed forces wrest control of Syria's Manbij from
Islamic State
* Turkey seeks 32 fugitive diplomats in post-coup inquiry
* EXCLUSIVE-Oil reshuffle in Poland: Urals out, Iran in
* Olympics-Judo-Egyptian booed for not shaking hands with
Israeli
* One of two rival chairmen of Libya sovereign fund quits
* Saudi central bank reiterates commitment to riyal's dollar
peg
* IMF agrees $12 billion 3-year funding deal with Egypt
* Turkey seeks arrest of soccer striker Hakan Sukur, seizes
assets
* Ten children reported dead in Yemen air strike, parliament
convenes
* Novartis says bribe allegations in Turkey groundless,
matter closed
* California man gets life in prison for slaying of Saudi
student
* Olympics-Swimming-Gulf women aiming to break down barriers
* INTERVIEW-Rebels' Aleppo gains improve our negotiating
hand -Syria opposition
* Italy frees Iranian activist after son of late shah
appeals
* Iraq corruption row won't derail Mosul offensive, says US
envoy
EGYPT
* After IMF deal, Egypt's Sisi says will not hesitate on
tough reforms
* Egypt's gas production will exceed 7.5 bln cubic feet per
day by 2020/21 -minister
* Egypt may get first $2.5 bln tranche of IMF loan by Sept -
IMF mission chief
* Egypt 2025 dollar bond nears 1-year high after IMF loan
agreement
* Egypt's EFG-Hermes losses deepen to 67.55 mln Egyptian
pounds in second quarter
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom Q1 net profit tumbles to 48.733
mln Egyptian pounds
* Telecom Egypt Q2 net profit up 175 pct y/y to 1.04 bln
Egyptian pounds
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi minister: Algeria meeting may discuss stabilising
oil market
* Saudi Arabia says stops 3 women, 7 children from joining
Syria war
* Saudi Arabia lifts ban on Bangladeshi workers after seven
years - ministry
* Saudi's Alujain rises on foreign ownership reforms
* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 600,000 tonnes hard
wheat
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Damac Properties Q2 net profit drops 37.4 pct
* Dubai's Arabtec Q2 net loss narrows
* Air Arabia Q2 net profit slides 13.6 pct
* ICBC aims for benchmark dollar bond via Dubai by year-end
* UAE's Dana Gas profit flat, bond gain helps offset oil
price fall
* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q2 profit falls on lower income,
higher costs
* China's AgBank to clear yuan transactions in Dubai for UAE
- sources
KUWAIT
* Olympics-Shooting-Kuwaiti strikes bronze in Gunners shirt
* MEDIA-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait said to consider debut dollar
bond
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Investcorp sets sights on up to six new
investments
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)