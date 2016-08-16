PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 31
Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hits 1-year high, oil supported
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets diverge, Egypt settles at 14-month high
* Oil prices dip as traders cash in on two-week price rally
* Gold up as U.S. rate hike expectations cool
* Air strike on MSF hospital in Yemen kills at least 11 -aid group
* Libya's U.N.-backed government appoints panel to run $67 bln wealth fund
* Russia says close to joint military action with US in Aleppo - agencies
* Turkish police raid Istanbul courthouses, more officers detained
* East Libyan forces pledge move to "secure" oil assets
* Give us EU visa freedom in October or abandon migrant deal, Turkey says
* Iraq parliament approves cabinet overhaul, bolstering PM Abadi
* Islamic State says bus blast killed 50 fighters at Syria-Turkey crossing
* OPEC deal a tough task, as oil output freeze expectations rise
* Turkish budget shows slight surplus in July - finance minister
EGYPT
* Egypt tightens import rules on grains as Russian wheat awaits ergot decision
* Medinet Nasr plans to convert 33 pct of share capital into GDRs
* Egypt's unemployment rate dips to 12.5 percent in Q2 -stats agency
* Egypt's 2015/16 petroleum subsidy spending down 23 percent
* Egypt's SODIC posts H1 net profit of 157.785 million Egyptian pounds
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia buys 640,000 tonnes of wheat in tender - SAGO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's NBAD group CEO steps down, acting replacement appointed
* Dubai July inflation edges down to 2.1 pct on food prices
* UAE's Dhabi Group appoints new chief executive
* UAE's ENOC to raise capacity of Jebel Ali refinery
* Dubai's Drake & Scull swings to Q2 net loss
QATAR
* Qatar July inflation climbs to 2.8 percent
* Qatar central bank offers bonds in first riyal sale this year
BAHRAIN
* Olympics-Athletics-Jebet wins Bahrain's first ever gold
* Bahrain's Investcorp acquires British cybersecurity firm Nebulas (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A group of technology companies plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, said a spokesperson for a company organizing the gathering.
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.