Aug 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks step back from 1-year high after Fed rate talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-FTSE expectations boost Qatar, most markets retreat

* Oil prices fall on doubts producers can agree output restraint

* Gold treads water on U.S. Fed rate views; awaits July minutes

* Venezuela's Maduro says $70 oil would be balanced price

* Russia uses Iran as base to bomb Syrian militants for first time

* U.N. chief warns of unprecedented 'catastrophe' in Syria's Aleppo

* Libyan forces say advancing toward recapture of Sirte from Islamic State

* Civil war costs Yemen $14 bln in damage and economic losses - report

* Turkey faces "difficult path" to EU visa-free travel- German minister

* Russia says Lavrov and Kerry discussed Syria deal on phone

* Iran says new oil contracts need more amendments

* Iran says it has detained a dual national linked to British intelligence

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound stable at regular dollar sale, stronger on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Petrofac, Tecnicas Reunidas likely to win Saudi Aramco deals- sources

* Zain Saudi refinances $600 mln loan secured two months ago

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it received 15 Guantanamo inmates

* Abu Dhabi hires advisers for sovereign fund merger

KUWAIT

* Ahli United Bank Kuwait plans sukuk issue of up to $200 mln

QATAR

* Qatar central bank says 3 bln riyal gov't bond offer successful

BAHRAIN

* U.N. experts urge Bahrain to halt "persecution of Shi'ites"

OMAN

* Oman Cement, Raysut Cement plan factory at Duqm (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)