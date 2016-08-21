Aug 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall in light trading as dollar rises on Fed hike bets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems support Saudi, Qatar retreats after surge on FTSE

* Oil posts strong weekly gains; analysts say rally unjustified

* Gold down over 1 pct on U.S. Fed rate hike views

* Twenty-two killed, 94 injured in bomb attack of Turkish wedding

* Tens of thousands of Yemenis rally to support Houthi-led council

* Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

* Russian cruise missiles target Syria

* U.S. withdraws staff from Saudi Arabia dedicated to Yemen planning

* Turkey takes aim at bank inspectors and financing in latest purge

* Four killed in Palestinian police arrest raid in West Bank

* Turkey to take more active role on Syria in next six months, PM says

* Kurds vs Syrian army battle intensifies, complicating multi-fronted war

* U.S. to send delegation to Turkey for Gulen probe: Official

* Turkish parliament approves deal ending rift with Israel

* In Egypt, IMF deal brings austerity few can afford

* Coalition jets scrambled to defend U.S. forces from Syrian bombing

* Turkish ministers at odds over prospects for meeting economic growth goal

* SPECIAL REPORT-Enslaved in Libya: One woman's extraordinary escape from Islamic State

* US says support to Saudi's Yemen campaign modest, no blank check

* SWFs pull $16.2 bln from external managers in Q2 as selling accelerates

* JPMorgan adds sukuk to emerging markets indices

* U.S. says payment to Iran used as leverage for prisoners' release

EGYPT

* Egypt to receive $2 bln deposit from Saudi Arabia -minister

* Egypt taps JPMorgan, BNP Paribas, Natixis and Citi to manage bond issuance

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi to let foreign institutions buy shares in IPOs

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi building bust may demolish prince's reforms

* Saudi-led coalition says it regrets MSF decision to evacuate staff from Yemen

* Kerry to travel to Kenya, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia

* Saudi crude oil exports rises in June -JODI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's NBAD to launch MidEast's first green bond -sources

* Dubai's DP World says delaying Jebel Ali port expansion

* TABLE-UAE central bank foreign assets edge up in July

* Islamic finance body IILM auctions first four-month sukuk

QATAR

* Qatar Airways plane makes emergency landing in Istanbul after possible bird strike (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)