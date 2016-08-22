BRIEF-Natus Medical reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
Aug 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, dollar stands tall on Fed hike bets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down despite petchems; Telecom Egypt climbs
* Oil falls as August price rally seen overblown, China fuel exports jump
* Gold hits one-week low on U.S. rate hike prospects
* Bombing at wedding party in southern Turkey kills at least 50
* Iraq hangs 36 people sentenced to death for 2014 killings
* Kurdish militia launches assault to evict Syrian army from key city of Hasaka
* Gaza militant rocket hits Israel, Israel responds with air strikes, shells
* Syrian rebels prepare to attack Islamic State town from Turkey
* Yemen's ex-president says could work with Russia to 'fight terrorism'
* Turkey's Erdogan blames child bomber for attack that killed 51
* INTERVIEW-Turkish journalist fears government bid to link him to coup
* Libyan forces say they capture mosque, prison from Islamic State in Sirte
* Brother of Syrian boy pictured in Aleppo dies of his wounds
* Gulf tourism frenzy in Bosnia delights business, polarises locals
* Olympics-Weightlifting under fire from angry Iranians - 1.6 mln times
* Tunisian premier names government, appoints new finance minister
EGYPT
* Gunmen in Egypt kill informer, soldier at checkpoint north of Cairo
* Egypt T-bill yields mixed at Sunday's auction
* Egypt sees eurobond yield at 5.5-6 pct for Sept/Oct issuance
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power expands revolving credit facility
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows in July
* MEDIA-Mashreq Capital's CEO said to leave after month in the job- Bloomberg (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Gaslog Ltd, Gaslog Partners LP appoint alastair maxwell as chief financial officer
* On target for net economic earnings per share of $3.50 - $3.60 for full fiscal year