BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up, dollar dips as markets await Fed clues
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region hit by lower oil, Fed worries; Dubai's DSI sinks
* Oil prices fall as analysts say market still oversupplied
* Gold steady as markets await U.S. rate hike clues
* Russia says future use of Iran air base depends on Syria circumstances
* British contractor killed in mine-filled Iraqi city
* Egypt wheat commission submits corruption report amid calls for minister to resign
* UAE to provide Egypt central bank with 6-year, $1 bln deposit
* Egypt central bank sells 651.9 million euros in T-bills
* In Egypt, IMF deal brings austerity few can afford
* Iran says will open new chapter in relations with Cuba
* Iran to start using new oil and gas contract
* Arms sales to Saudi "illicit" due to civilian deaths in Yemen
* Iraq's new oil minister sticks by demand to review foreign contracts
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* EXCLUSIVE-Dubai's Drake & Scull to review business, seek new investors
* Dubai's Nakheel says has finished $16 billion recovery from crisis
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi annual inflation slips to 3.8 pct in July
* Saudi Arabia to discuss energy cooperation with China, Japan - SPA
* Saudi's Sipchem says production back to normal
KUWAIT
* Kuwait May bank lending growth slows to 6.5 pct
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's GFH says may buy control of Bank Al Khair (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
