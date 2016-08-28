Aug 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rallies, U.S. stocks fall as Fed shakes 'complacent' markets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi keeps falling on economy fears, UAE firm

* Oil steady in volatile session, down 2 pct for the week

* Gold pares gains as Fed stirs doubt over rate hike timing

* Venezuela, Iran seeking consensus to stabilize oil markets

* Iran detects malware in petrochemical plants, says not linked to recent fires

* Iraq says still set on expanding oil output to gain market share

* EXCLUSIVE-Iraq plans to sell oil through Iran if talks with Kurds fail

* Iran minister defends encounter with U.S. warship

* Yemen's exiled government welcomes U.S. plan for restart of peace talks

* Kerry calls for unity government in Yemen to end war

* Turkish warplanes hit Islamic State, Kurdish militia sites in Syria 8 Saudi coalition air strikes kill most civilians in Yemen, Houthis also violate law

* Hapag-Lloyd CEO says planned UASC merger benefits to show in 2017

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes Russian wheat

* Egypt's wheat corruption scandal takes down embattled supply minister

* Egypt's EGPC issues tender to buy gasoil in Sept -traders

* Egypt's supply minister confirms he is leaving his post

* Egypt to replace 6 ministers after supplies minister quits -sources

* Egypt's OTMT reports H1 loss

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco says all facilities in the kingdom operating normally

* Saudi power relay facility hit by projectile from Yemen - agency

* INTERVIEW-Saudi energy minister tempers expectations for production freeze

* Saudi's Sky Prime granted licence for domestic flights

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Australia's CIMIC says its subsidiary's CEO released from Dubai detention

* Apple fixes security flaw after UAE dissident's iPhone targeted

* Middle East Crude-BP, Total offer Abu Dhabi light grades at wider discounts

* Dubai Crude for November to be priced at $0.15/bbl below Oman OQc1

KUWAIT

* Kuwait detains member of Islamic State cyber army-newspapers

* Kuwait dissolves Olympic, football bodies for financial irregularities

QATAR

* Qatar July trade surplus shrinks 53 pct yr/yr

* Qatar Football Association backs official after FIFA investigator seeks ban

* Qatar's recruited athletes stir debate on citizenship

* Qatar Q1 GDP growth slows sharply to 1.1 pct y/y

OMAN

* Oman budget deficit widens to $9.1 billion in H1 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)