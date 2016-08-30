Lonmin reports lower output as protesters demand compensation
* Analysts doubt Lonmin's ability to deliver on sales guidance
Aug 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks bounce as investors second-guess Fed again
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar outperforms, rest of region sluggish
* Oil prices rise as dollar retreats from two-week high
* Bargain hunters keep gold steady, eye U.S. jobs data
* Suicide bomber kills 54 in Yemen attack- health ministry
* German Incirlik visit depends on stance on "genocide" vote- Turkish minister
* Iraqi government, Kurds to start talks about oil dispute -Iraqi spokesman
* Islamic State claims suicide bombing at Iraqi wedding
* More than 70 tents burnt down in Iraqi refugee camp - UNHCR
* U.S. drone enters Iran's airspace, leaves after warning -Tasnim
* German vice chancellor says can't see Turkey in EU anytime soon
* Syrian rebels make gains in northern Hama province, capture strategic town
* U.S. tries to stop feuding allies from unraveling Syria strategy
* Obama to meet Turkey's Erdogan in China on Sept 4
* Libyan forces say Islamic State beaten back in Sirte
* Turkish forces deepen push into Syria, draw U.S. rebuke over their target
* U.S. Defense Secretary calls on Turkey not to target Syria rebels
* EXCLUSIVE-Yemen council head hails peace push, wants Saudis to "feel pain"
* Libya's NOC warns budget delays causing oil output losses
* Lebanon's trash crisis threatens return in summer heat
EGYPT
* International experts in Egypt to inspect Metrojet wreckage -statement
* Saudi Telecom, Lebara KSA in Egypt this week to discuss 4G licence, official says
* FAO respects Egypt ergot reversal despite international standards
* Egypt's parliament chief refers wheat corruption report to prosecutor general
* Egyptian parliament approves value-added tax at 13 percent
* Yields rise at Egypt's T-bond auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Rockets hit Saudi border town as Yemen war flares anew
* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco in talks to expand global refining portfolio
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's ruler orders management shake-up after absences
* UAE's NMC Health expands into Saudi, raises 2017 EBITDA forecast
* BRIEF-UAE's ADNOC to reach oil output capacity of 3.5 mln bpd by end 2018 -official
* Dubai utility DEWA says no fundraising plans for 2016 or 2017
* MOVES-Abu Dhabi fund ADIA appoints Beaton global operations head
* MOVES-UAE bank Mashreq appoints Pella to head investment unit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Analysts doubt Lonmin's ability to deliver on sales guidance
DUBAI, Jan 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.