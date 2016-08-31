Aug 31 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease ahead of U.S. jobs data,
oil slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises but turnover low; Egypt
climbs
* Oil prices dip on stronger dollar; rise in U.S. crude
stocks data
* Gold near two-month lows on rate hike worries
* U.S. lauds fragile respite between Turkey, Kurdish
fighters in Syria
* Turkey detains more journalists in coup round-up - report
* Kremlin: Putin to meet Turkey's Erdogan, UK's May, Saudi's
bin Salman in China
* Key Islamic State leader killed in apparent U.S. strike in
Syria
* Libya oil guards say to close two oilfields over payment
delays
* Iran plans first phase of oil deal tenders from Sept -
SHANA
* Fire at South Pars gas field under control - Iranian state
media
* U.N. says 10,000 killed in Yemen war, far more than other
estimates
* Iraq blacklists tankers involved in shipping Kurdish crude
* Oil fires cast black cloud over Iraqi town retaken from
Islamic State
* Iraq's Qayyara oil fields won't return to production
before Mosul retaken - spokesman
* Iraq to support oil output freeze at OPEC meeting - PM
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound stable at regular dollar sale, weaker on
black market
* Egypt's FIHC tenders to buy soyoil and sunflower oil
-trade
* Egypt's El Sewedy Electric posts Q2 net profit of 893
million Egyptian pounds
* Egyptian parliament approves long-awaited church building
law
* Egypt approves tax resolution law aimed at easing
investment disputes
* Egyptian parliament's human rights chief resigns
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia signs initial deals with China on prince's
visit
* Saudi Electricity seen delaying Jeddah expansion, presses
on with Riyadh plant- sources
* Saudi Arabia's Bank Al Bilad prices 2 bln riyal sukuk
issue
* Motiva says Shell, Saudi Aramco to split assets on April
1, 2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Emirates Islamic Bank prices $250 mln sukuk tap
* Fire hits 28-floor Abu Dhabi tower under construction
QATAR
* Qatar central bank invites bids for 1 bln riyal T-bills
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's al-Wefaq opposition appeals dissolution ruling -
Wefaq official
