Sept 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip, crude steadies; US jobs in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar falls before FTSE list, Egypt up on reform

* Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar despite bigger-than-expected US stock build

* Gold above 2-month lows as dollar slip

* Mideast funds become more wary of bonds, Qatar stocks

* Iranian Revolutionary Guards arrest another Iranian-American

* Turkish interior minister quits, after string of attacks

* Libyan forces prepare for last push against Islamic State in Sirte

* Turkey wants to 'cleanse' strip of territory on Syrian border

* Iran's Khamenei says need to boost offensive military capabilities

* Algeria sees growth at 3.5 pct in 2016, reserves start to stabilise

* OPEC oil output rises 40,000 bpd in August - Reuters survey

* Saudi Arabia says Houthis will not be allowed to take over Yemen

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC cancels wheat tender as ergot policy bites

* Shell announces new natural gas discoveries in Egypt's Western Desert

* Egypt M2 money supply rises 17.95 pct in July -central bank

* Telecom Egypt acquires 4G mobile license

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia weighing a full pipeline of bonds to follow $15 bln debt sale in October- FT

* Saudi Arabia doesn't target specific level of oil output - Falih

* China may open share markets to Saudi Aramco - S.Arabia's Falih

* Saudi Electricity Co plans to privitise assets by year end - Chairman

* Saudi British Bank says board approves dividend distribution

* Saudi Aramco sets Sept propane price at $295 a tonne

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Al Jaber to sell contractor, leverage hotel in debt plan - sources

* Opera house adds upmarket touch to Dubai's tourist appeal

* UAE bankruptcy law may be finalised by end-2016

* Dubai's Emaar Properties mandates banks for possible USD sukuk

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA says CFO Gillon exits, replaced by Ahbabi on acting basis

* Dubai crude Aug average at $43.702/bbl, up from July - traders

QATAR

* Qatar Airways plans large aircraft order soon - CEO

* Fly economy class: even wealthy Qataris taste austerity

* Qatar National Bank to price benchmark bond on Wednesday

OMAN

* Oman crude OSP rises to $44.02/bbl for October

KUWAIT

* AFC refuses recognition for new Kuwait governing body