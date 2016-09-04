Sept 4 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheered by potential dovish Fed;
dollar gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar sags after FTSE list released, oil
weighs on Saudi
* Oil up 3 pct as U.S. jobs data hits dollar; tumbles on
week
* Gold jumps after U.S. jobs growth misses forecasts
* Turkish tanks roll into Syria, opening new line of attack
* Iran ready to help restore oil market balance after it
regains share
* Yemen's Houthi leader says US provides political cover for
Saudi strikes
* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. set to approve sales of Boeing fighters to
Qatar, Kuwait -sources
* British Airways resumes direct flights to Tehran as
sanctions ease
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC postpones sugar tender decision until Sunday
* Lowest offer in Egypt's GASC sugar tender at $491.98 per
tonne -trade
* Yields rise at Egypt's T-bill auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Soccer-Thais cry foul over referee calls in Saudi loss
* Saudi Arabia's Falih 'ready to meet rising demand from
China'
* Saudi foreign min optimistic about common position on oil
output
* Saudi Aramco, Japan to expand Okinawa crude storage deal
* Saudi Sabic says chemicals project in china to cost $3-4
billion-TV
* Tired of cheap oil, Saudis eye price boost to drive Aramco
IPO
* Saudi Electricity signs outline deals with Chinese,
Japanese firms
* Saudi minister says OPEC moving to common position on oil
output changes
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Soccer-Australia down Iraq as UAE shock wasteful Japan
* UAE's Adnoc sets August Murban OSP at $45.75/bbl
* Nasdaq Dubai launches trade in single-stock futures
* Dubai low-cost carrier Flydubai posts narrower H1 2016
loss
QATAR
* Qatar Islamic Bank raises 2 bln riyals with Tier 1 sukuk
OMAN
* Oman's Kunooz mining group plans IPO in early 2017
KUWAIT
* Kuwait tells citizens to check phones before travelling to
U.S.-agency
