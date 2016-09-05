UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as US jobs report lowers chance of Fed Sept hike
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf up as foreign investor limits eased
* Crude edges down on oil glut worries
* Gold steady in wake of disappointing jobs data
* Syrian forces besiege rebel-held Aleppo as Turkish-backed fighters drive IS from border
* Turkey to invest $3.4 bln in rebuilding southeast, PM says
* Yemen's Aden oil refinery resumes operations
* Three Iranian banks to open branches in Munich - paper
* Iran ready to raise oil output to 4 mln bpd depending on demand -NIOC
* To Iranian eyes, Kurdish unrest spells Saudi incitement
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 50,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar
* Egyptian T-bill yields rise at Sunday's auction
* Egypt's Eastern Company board approves $84 mln capital hike
* Egypt foreign reserves rise to $16.564 bln end-August
SAUDI ARABIA
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi state fund plans stake in big industrial zone-source
* Saudi Arabia strives to prevent repeat of fatal crush at haj
* Saudi-Russia cooperation will help oil market - deputy crown prince
* Saudi Aramco IPO may list on Tokyo Stock Exchange - Nikkei
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai plans $20 billion district, but gives few details
QATAR
* Qatar National Bank to open Cuba office in expansion drive (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
