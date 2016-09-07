Sept 7 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 1-year high as soft US data
quells Fed hike talk
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed in quiet trade, Saudi rebound
fades
* Oil edges up, gains limited amid scepticism over freeze
deal
* Gold steady as weak US data dampens Fed rate hike hopes
* Iran vessel 'harasses,' sails close to U.S. Navy ship in
Gulf-U.S. officials
* U.S. sees progress in Syria talks with Russia, expects
meeting soon
* With Syria "safe zone" plan, Turkey faces diplomatic
balancing act
* Turkey's government says under popular pressure to drop EU
talks
* Iran gives cautious nod to oil deal as bargaining starts
* Turkey downplays risks from Gulen-linked companies as new
firm seized
* Iraq raises October Basra Light crude OSP by 90 cents per
barrel
* Iran to raise shipments of cleaner diesel from 2017
-sources
* Turkey's wealth fund won't hamper fiscal discipline -
finance minister
* Iraq puts out more oil fires at northern field, some still
burning
* Iran plans to complete new oil export terminal by year-end
EGYPT
* Russian experts due in Cairo on Wednesday to decide on
resumption of flights
* Egypt agrees to international arbitration in next phase of
solar scheme
* Egypt's FIHC buys 15,000 tonnes soyoil, no sunflower oil
purchased
* Military man named supply minister for top wheat importer
Egypt
* Barclays Egypt attracts two bidders in sale process -
sources
* Egypt pound stable at regular dollar sale and on black
market
* Egypt's GASC says seeking European origin white sugar
* Egypt's central bank brings forward treasury bill, bond
auctions
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi formin says would go along with a freeze if oil
producers agree one
* Saudi's ADC weighs bid for land rig operator Dalma
-sources
* Moody's: Strong Islamic retail franchise drives
profitability for Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank despite tougher
operating conditions
* Saudi Arabia to weigh canceling $20 bln of projects -
Bloomberg
* Saudi's Ma'aden says begins trial operations at ammonia
plant
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates jet hit by shifting winds before hard landing,
fire - inquiry
* Dubai's Emaar Properties targets 10-yr sukuk sale on Weds
-leads
* UAE's Eagle Hills talking with banks on $150 mln Rabat
project
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala CEO doesn't rule out more M&A -Sky
News Arabia
* New UAE bankruptcy law to spare bad-debt executives jail
time
QATAR
* FIFA says ethics committee opens proceedings against
Qatari official
* Qatar August inflation edges up to 2.9 percent
* Maintenance to delay loadings at Qatar's al-Shaheen
oilfield -Maersk
BAHRAIN
* U.S. urges Bahrain to free jailed rights campaigner Nabeel
Rajab
* Russia considers LNG supplies to Bahrain
* Key executive at Bahrain's Bank ABC to depart in early
2017 - memo
OMAN
* Omantel says gets another non-binding offer for WorldCall
stake
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)