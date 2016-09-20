Hollywood producers name "La La Land" the year's best film
LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 Hollywood producers named the musical "La La Land" the best film of 2016 on Saturday at a ceremony marked by criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
Sept 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks waver as investors nervously await Fed, BOJ
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar slumps ahead of FTSE inclusion, Saudi drops on austerity concerns
* Oil slips as Venezuela says market is 10 pct oversupplied
* Gold retains strength ahead of Fed meeting
* Middle East Crude-Dubai weakens after sole window trade
* Turkey's Erdogan: US should 'not harbor a terrorist' like cleric Gulen
* Air strikes hit aid convoy as Syria says ceasefire over
* Algeria says any OPEC extraordinary meeting may be before November
* Saudi forces intercept ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthis
* Libya's NOC calls for end to blockade of western oil pipelines
* Iran trims Airbus deal amid U.S. regulatory delays
* UN seeks access to Syrian refugees to probe war crimes
* Yemen's cenbank has to move from capital Sanaa - new governor
EGYPT
* Yields mixed at Egyptian T-bond auction
* Egypt's GASC cancels third tender amid ergot standoff
* Egypt to start talks on $2 bln loan from China next week
* Egypt expects 2-3 IPOs in first year of privatisation plan - NI Capital CEO
* Egypt to issue international bonds in October or November
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 7.622 mln bpd in July
* Aramco awards major gas pipeline work to Saudi KAD
* Saudi Arabia says arrests 17 Islamic State attack plotters
* Riyad Bank CEO to retire, deputy to take over role
* Saudi Aramco plans maintenance at two refineries in Nov-Dec
* Saudi Telecom said to mull options for stake in Malaysia's Maxis- Bloomberg
* Saudi Electricity Co says signs 5 bln riyal financing for projects
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala weighs options for $2 bln buyout portfolio - BBG
* Abu Dhabi to introduce new regulations for ride-hailing apps
KUWAIT
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* WH Ireland says Kuwaiti investors looking to buy stake (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 Hollywood producers named the musical "La La Land" the best film of 2016 on Saturday at a ceremony marked by criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
DUBAI, Jan 29 Viva Kuwait reported a 6.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.