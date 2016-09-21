Sept 21 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks, yen down as markets on
edge before BOJ verdict
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar gains after FTSE inclusion, Saudi
near technical support level
* Oil prices rise on reported US crude stock draw, firm
Japan imports
* Gold steady as markets await BOJ, Fed decisions
* Russian aircraft believed to hit Syria convoy, U.S.
officials say
* Moody's: Prospects remain robust for Islamic finance
despite subdued sukuk issuance
* Jordan's rebranded Islamists seen staging election
comeback
* South African McDonald's Corp franchise sold to Middle
Eastern company
* Yemen's Houthis criticise exiled government's central bank
move
* Turkish government end-August debt stock at 710.9 bln lira
-Treasury
* Iran trims Airbus deal amid U.S. regulatory delays
* OPEC chief: oil market stabilisation deal may last one
year -RIA
* Libya's AGOCO raises output to 210,000 bpd as two fields
restart - spokesman
* Credit Agricole hires Sfeir as returns M&A advisory to the
Gulf - sources
* Emerging equity rally brightens IPO outlook
* Iraqi forces launch operation to drive Islamic State from
town south of Mosul
* New Platts Middle East fuel price assessment may lead to
pricing hub
* India set to buy Iran oil for emergency reserves -sources
EGYPT
* Egyptian court hands nine policemen jail terms for
assaulting doctors
* Egypt trade gap narrowing on the back of import measures
-trade minister
* Egypt pound stable at regular dollar sale, weaker on black
market
* Egypt central bank seen hiking rates on Thurs by 50 to 200
basis points
* Russia says ban on Egypt's vegs not response to wheat
policy - Ifax
* Egypt says it will start talks on $2 bln loan from China
next week
SAUDI ARABIA
* White House presses Congress on bill allowing 9/11
families to sue Saudi Arabia
* Bid to block U.S. arms sale to Saudis faces tough
opposition
* Saudi Binladin seeks second extension on Grand Mosque loan
* Saudi plane isolated at Manila airport after false hijack
alarm, incident over
* Saudi Aramco says fire out at Ras Tanura oil terminal
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi solar power project attracts cost-effective bid
-ADWEA
* Dubai Aerospace to buy 80 pct stake in Jordan maintenance
firm
* Dubai's Gulf Navigation looks to end creditor woes with
debt cut
QATAR
* Qatar's emir, a U.S. ally, assails Obama's Syria policy
* Qatari Telco Ooredoo denies it is selling stake in
Indonesian business
* Qatar's second bond sale this year signals easing
liquidity
* Qatar Financial Center to move to new complex open to
foreign, local firms
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain 2nd qtr GDP growth slows to 2.5 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti group KEH takes 23 pct stake in WH Ireland for
8.45 mln stg
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)