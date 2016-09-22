Sept 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares surge, dollar lags on slow-motion Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed with Saudi outperforming peers, Egypt loses steam

* Oil climbs 1 percent after surprise U.S. crude stock draw

* Gold slips as equities rally after Fed decision

* Middle East Crude-Ample supplies offset improved margins

* U.S. tests for mustard agent after rocket attack near Iraq base

* Libya exports first oil cargo from Ras Lanuf since 2014

* Kerry demands Russia, Syria ground warplanes to save truce

* U.S. begins unblocking jetliner sales to Iran

* Tunisia says UK firm Petrofac shutting down local operation due to protests

* Abandoning discretion, Iranians proclaim their role in Syrian war

* Kazakh wealth fund says 34 firms sold in privatisation drive

* Moody's: shock to Turkish economy from coup has largely dissipated

* Morocco's Credit Agricole gets government approval for Islamic bank

* Iraqi finance minister sacked, risking economic fallout

* India wants to add UAE, Saudi oil for strategic reserve

* Iran parades new weapons at time of Gulf tension with US

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Oct. 21-31 shipment

* Egypt cancels zero ergot wheat policy amid mounting pressure

* Sudan bans Egyptian fruit, vegetables and fish

* Egypt's current account deficit rises to $18.7 bln in FY 2015-16

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. Senate clears way for $1.15 bln arms sale to Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Former Gulf emirate official held over alleged fraud - lawyers

* UAE says Algiers oil talks aimed at consultation, not decision-making

* Dubai seeks $2.5 bln loan to expand metro for expo - Bloomberg

KUWAIT

* Americana's main shareholder says $2.4 bln takeover deal set to go ahead

OMAN

* Oman's Raysut Cement raises output capacity at factory