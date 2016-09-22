UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares surge, dollar lags on slow-motion Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed with Saudi outperforming peers, Egypt loses steam
* Oil climbs 1 percent after surprise U.S. crude stock draw
* Gold slips as equities rally after Fed decision
* Middle East Crude-Ample supplies offset improved margins
* U.S. tests for mustard agent after rocket attack near Iraq base
* Libya exports first oil cargo from Ras Lanuf since 2014
* Kerry demands Russia, Syria ground warplanes to save truce
* U.S. begins unblocking jetliner sales to Iran
* Tunisia says UK firm Petrofac shutting down local operation due to protests
* Abandoning discretion, Iranians proclaim their role in Syrian war
* Kazakh wealth fund says 34 firms sold in privatisation drive
* Moody's: shock to Turkish economy from coup has largely dissipated
* Morocco's Credit Agricole gets government approval for Islamic bank
* Iraqi finance minister sacked, risking economic fallout
* India wants to add UAE, Saudi oil for strategic reserve
* Iran parades new weapons at time of Gulf tension with US
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Oct. 21-31 shipment
* Egypt cancels zero ergot wheat policy amid mounting pressure
* Sudan bans Egyptian fruit, vegetables and fish
* Egypt's current account deficit rises to $18.7 bln in FY 2015-16
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. Senate clears way for $1.15 bln arms sale to Saudi Arabia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Former Gulf emirate official held over alleged fraud - lawyers
* UAE says Algiers oil talks aimed at consultation, not decision-making
* Dubai seeks $2.5 bln loan to expand metro for expo - Bloomberg
KUWAIT
* Americana's main shareholder says $2.4 bln takeover deal set to go ahead
OMAN
* Oman's Raysut Cement raises output capacity at factory (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources