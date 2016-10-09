(Adds most recent MIDEAST STOCKS, no other changes)
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after sterling "flash crash",
U.S. jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks, petchems boost Saudi shares, rest of
Gulf weak
* Oil ends down 1 pct, snapping week-long OPEC-fueled rally
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks steady; Shell's purchases
underpin Dubai
* OPEC and Russian officials plan informal talks in Istanbul
* Gold falls to 4-month low, on track for worst week since
2013
* Attack on mourners in Yemen kills more than 140, say local
health officials
* Deutsche Bank gets top investor support, CEO in talks with
banks
* Moderate Moroccan Islamists win election, coalition talks
seen tough
* OPEC officials set for flurry of meetings to nail down
Algeria deal
* Turkey orders 166 police detained in coup-related
crackdown -media
* Russia under pressure to stop devastating Aleppo
bombardment
* Turkey says Shi'ite role in Iraq's Mosul battle will
'increase problems'
* Sunni force pleads for Iraqi government help as Mosul
fight looms
* INTERVIEW-Libya's eastern authorities say oil money will
go to Tripoli central bank
* POLL-Cautious view of OPEC deal dampens oil price revival
hopes
* Kurdish militant group claims motorbike bombing in
Istanbul - website
* Iran nuclear deal still fragile, U.N. atomic chief says
-DPA
* U.N. envoy hopes to announce Yemen ceasefire deal soon
EGYPT
* IMF official sees first payout to Egypt at around $2.5
billion
* Egypt's GASC says wants immediate shipment for rice tender
* Egypt's GASC cancels raw sugar tender
* Egypt's GASC says seeking at least 100,000 tonnes white
rice
* UPDATE 1-Egypt expresses "annoyance" with U.S. Embassy
over threat warning
* Militant group claims assassination of Egyptian policeman
* Egypt has contracted to import 420,000 tonnes of sugar,
seeks 200,000 more
* Egypt to hold international tender for 500,000 tonnes of
rice -statement
* Without Saudi oil aid, Egypt rushes out big buy tenders
* Egypt's GASC buys 60,000 T soyoil and 33,500 T sunflower
oil
* Egypt's GASC receives offers for vegetable oils tender
* Egypt's EGPC seeks up to 665,000 T gasoil for Nov -
traders
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's Jarir Marketing Q3 net profit flat
* EXCLUSIVE-McDonald's nears deal to sell Singapore,
Malaysian franchise to Saudi group-sources
* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco IPO will offer stake in all of
company's operations - Bloomberg
* UN body tells Saudi Arabia to end child stonings,
executions
* U.S. says it will review support to Saudi-led coalition in
Yemen
* Top general in Yemen's Saudi-backed army killed
* Saudis cancel rare prompt oil offer to Asia after OPEC
deal -sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai developer Omniyat raising $100 mln syndicated loan
-sources
* Emirates Islamic Bank to beef up capital with $408 mln
rights issue
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi finalising plan for benchmark
bond issue -sources
* Dubai wrapping up $2.5 bln in fundraising for metro
extension
* MEDIA-Credit Suisse said to cut equity analysts in Dubai,
South Africa - Bloomberg
QATAR
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar won't sell Deutsche Bank shares, might buy
more - sources
* Qatar mulls raising stake in Deutsche Bank to 25 pct
-Spiegel
* Qatar Air orders up to 100 Boeing jets worth as much as
$18.6 bln
KUWAIT
* Creditors of Kuwait's Investment Dar team up to consider
$2.7 bln debt plan
* TABLE-Kuwait July M2 money supply growth slowest this year
* Kuwait arrests suspected Islamist after truck attack on
Americans
BAHRAIN
* Motor racing-F1 teams divided over Bahrain testing
