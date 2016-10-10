UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain, Mexican peso jumps as Trump's chances seen diminishing
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks drag down Saudi, Gulf mostly sluggish; Egypt up
* Oil prices fall over doubts that non-OPEC producers will cut output
* Iranian, Iraqi oil ministers will not attend Istanbul talks - sources
* US Navy ship targeted in failed missile attack from Yemen -US
* Kerry speaks to Saudi leaders over Yemen strike
* Thousands of armed Yemeni protesters call for investigation into wake bombing
* Yemen ex-president urges attack on Saudi Arabia after air strike
* Attack on mourners in Yemen kills more than 140, say local health officials
* Iraq's oil minister wants country to increase output in 2017
EGYPT
* Yields mixed on Egypt's T-bill auction
* Egypt says increasing tenders for oil to raise reserves -CBC
* Egyptian Iron And Steel upholds decision for sale of some products at market price for Oct-Dec period
* Egypt Aluminum Co approves increase of 50 mln EGP in issued and paid capital
* Export Development Bank Of Egypt board approves capital increase
* Giza General Contracting and Real Estate Investment approves buyback of 3.3 mln shares
* El Saeed Contracting and Real Estate Investment announces purchase of 17 mln treasury shares
* Qalaa Holdings Q2 net loss widens
* Palm Hills Developments commences monetization of receivables program
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Almarai Q3 profit up 10 pct
QATAR
* Qatar's Katara Hospitality raising $500 mln loan -sources
KUWAIT
* Kuwait postpones planned $10 billion bond issue until 2017 -bankers
* Kuwait Q2 trade surplus halves y/y as oil slumps
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Waha hires ex-BNP Paribas banker as COO
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi raises US$621 mln via Formosa bond (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources