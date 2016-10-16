Oct 16 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rebound but Yellen rattles
markets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies on $2 bln Saudi deposit; Gulf
mixed
* Oil dips on dollar, rig count rise; focus still on OPEC
* Gold drops on dollar rise as U.S. data supports rate-hike
prospect
* Syria talks in Lausanne end without breakthrough
* Turkey-backed Syrian rebels attack Islamic State's Dabiq -
rebel
* Saudi coalition attacked Yemen funeral based on wrong
information - investigation
* Two Americans held in Yemen released and flown to Oman
* U.S. warship targeted in failed missile attack from Yemen
-official
* Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq cannot handle Mosul assault
alone
* Suicide bombing, shootouts kill around 55 in Iraq - police
* Rival faction challenges Libya's U.N.-back government in
Tripoli
* Iran leader urges polls transparency, rejects foreign
meddling
* Goldman Sachs wins $1.2 bln dispute with Libyan sovereign
fund
* Turkish Treasury borrows $1.5 billion in 2026 eurobond
issue - bankers
* Turkey sees FDI steady in 2016 despite recent turmoil -
investment chief
* Traders chase dwindling oil refining profits
* Syria makes major wheat deal with Russia after dire local
harvest
EGYPT
* Vodafone Egypt and Etisalat request Egypt 4G licences -
regulator
* Orange Egypt signs 4G licence deal worth $484 mln
* Egypt's GASC says buys 134,300 tonnes of white sugar in
tender
* Egypt's supply ministry sets price of sugar at government
selling points
* Egypt retaliates against Islamist militants after North
Sinai attack
* Egypt's GASC says buys 180,000 tonnes of wheat
* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia, SoftBank aim to be world's No. 1 tech
investor with $100 bln fund
* BREAKINGVIEWS-SoftBank and Saudi pump fresh air into tech
bubble
* Saudi soldier killed by Houthi fire in southern border
area - TV
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's NBAD, FGB finalise senior management team for merged
lender
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q3 net profit flat
* Oman's Raysut Cement Q3 net profit falls 22.7 pct -
Reuters calculations
* National Bank of Oman misses forecasts with 15.2 pct Q3
profit fall
* Ooredoo Oman says Q3 net profit rises 24.5 pct
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)