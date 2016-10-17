Oct 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, dollar at 7-month high after Yellen comments

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall across region, NCB earnings hit Saudi

* Oil prices fall on rise in U.S. drilling, strong dollar

* Gold treads water, possible U.S. rate hike in focus

* Iraq launches offensive to recapture Mosul from Islamic State

* Syrian rebels seize "doomsday" village where Islamic State promised final battle

* U.S., Britain call for immediate ceasefire in Yemen

* Suicide bomber kills three police in southern Turkey

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Oger seeking buyers for $1 bln Arab Bank stake -sources

* Destitute migrants pile up in Djibouti as Yemen sends boats back

* Suicide bomber kills three at refugee camp on Syria-Jordan border

* U.S. ready to support Iraq in 'difficult fight ahead' for Mosul

* Two Americans held in Yemen released and flown to Oman

EGYPT

* Egypt completes long-delayed 4G mobile licence deals

* 18 Egyptian trial defendants get prison sentence after shoe thrown at judge

* Yields mixed at Egyptian T-bill auction

* ANALYSIS-Fuel aid halt suggests deeper Saudi-Egyptian rift

SAUDI ARABIA

* MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi regulator limits valuation changes in accounting shift

* Saudi banking giant NCB misses forecasts as Q3 profits fall

* Saudi's Alinma Bank Q3 net profit falls 16.8 pct

* Saudi finance ministry to close annual accounts early in austerity step

* Saudi replaces Iraq envoy who riled Shi'ite militias

KUWAIT

* Kuwait ruler dissolves parliament, opens way for elections

* Kuwait's KNPC aims to finalise $5 bln-plus loan by Q1 - sources

QATAR

* Qatar's Nakilat Q3 net profit falls 6.5 pct

* Qatar's Ezdan Holding seeking syndicated loan - sources

* Ooredoo Maldives to list on local stock market

OMAN

* Ooredoo Oman says Q3 net profit rises 24.5 pct

* Oman's Bank Dhofar says ends talks on proposed Bank Sohar merger

* BUZZ- National Bank of Oman falls after Q3 profit miss

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain says closes $1.5 bln loan for Line 6 expansion

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)