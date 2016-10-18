Oct 18 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher amid low risk
appetite; oil firm
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares hit by Q3 earnings, most of
region weak
* MIDEAST DEBT-Saudis face dilemma between size and pricing
in debut bond sale
* Oil edges up as analysts say market could be closer to
balance than expected O/R]
* Gold steady on weaker dollar, firmer stocks cap gains
* Yemen ceasefire set to start on Wednesday night -U.N envoy
* Iraq launches Mosul offensive to drive out Islamic State
* German minister heading to Iran, Siemens hopes for rail
deal
* Iraq's traumatised minorities: a test of unity after Mosul
offensive
* Exotix lowers recommendation on Iraqi bonds to 'hold' from
'buy'
* Jordan issues local currency sukuk in boon for banks
* Turkish end-2016 CPI seen at 7.81 pct - central bank
survey
* Iran oil minister: hopes soon to reach Qatar's gas
production
EGYPT
* Egypt to gather additional $6 bln required for IMF deal
* Vodafone Egypt to pay half of 4G licence in dollars
* Egypt's GASC gets three white rice offers, results on
Tuesday
* Beltone Financial shares suspended amid confusion over
independent valuation
* Egypt passes law to curb trafficking of migrants bound for
Europe
* Etisalat Misr company considers capital hike, loan, other
means to pay for 4G licence
* Yields rise on Egyptian 3-yr and 7-yr bonds; 1.5-year bond
cancelled
* Egypt's EGAS to tender for 48-56 LNG cargoes in November
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's Tasnee said to suspend payment on $1 bln
loan - Bloomberg
* S&P gets licence in Saudi corporate debt push
* Zain Saudi Q3 net loss widens as revenues dip
* Saudi shipper Bahri Q3 net profit falls 37.6 pct
* Saudi's SAFCO continues earnings slump with 68 pct Q3
profit drop
* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q3 net profit slumps as bad loans
weigh
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q3 net profit up 16.7 pct, meets
estimates
* Saudi retailer Jarir hikes Q3 dividend to 2.15
riyals/share
* Saudi July imports plunge 32.7 pct, non-oil exports shrink
* Saudi Arabia's SAGO buys 610,000 tonnes of hard wheat in
tender
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE to lend Serbia $1 billion to plug deficit, refinance
loans
* UAE's Union National Bank Q3 profit falls 15 pct, misses
forecasts
* Dubai's Emirates NBD Q3 net profit narrowly misses
estimates
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's acting oil minister expects output
"understanding" at Nov OPEC meeting
* Kuwait's Warba Bank about to issue up to $250 mln sukuk
-sources
* Kuwait parliament elections set for Nov 26 - state news
agency
* Kuwaiti lender NBK upbeat on rising demand for credit
QATAR
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan meets estimates with 1.3 pct Q3
profit dip
* Gas leak delays start-up of Qatar's Barzan gas project -
sources
* Qatar September inflation down to 2.6 pct as food prices
drop
* Qatar central bank offers 3 bln riyals bonds in third
riyal sale of 2016
OMAN
* Oman August M2 money supply growth accelerates
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)