INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares manage muted cheer for China
growth
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi hit by weak Q3 results at major
companies, UAE rebounds
* Oil rises on reported US crude inventory draw, expected
OPEC cut
* Gold holds gains on weaker dollar, rising stocks cap gains
* Turkey's EU minister says migrant deal may end without
visa liberalisation
* U.S. and allies meet in Geneva to flesh out Syria plan
* Iran sentences two U.S. citizens to 10 years in prison
* Libya resumes output at key Waha oilfield -senior official
* Islamic State said to use human shields as coalition
advances on Mosul
* President Rouhani changes two ministers ahead of Iran's
elections
* UN hopes Yemen ceasefire will bring relief to areas
"cut-off" by fighting
* OPEC sec-gen optimistic on reaching oil output deal in Nov
* Britain's Vodafone enters Iranian market
* Iran oil exports hold near 5-yr, pre-sanctions level high
-source
EGYPT
* U.S. working with G7 countries to fund IMF Egypt program
* Egypt orders formation of Supreme investment Council
* Egypt says has mustered 60 pct of $6 bln required to
secure IMF deal
* Egypt's Suez Canal Authority in $500 mln iron and steel
deal
* Shelves go bare in Egypt as soaring sugar prices catch
government off guard
* Egypt central bank keeps pound stable at weekly dollar
sale
* How Egypt's crackdown on dissent ensnared some of the
country's top judges
SAUDI ARABIA
* Imprisoned Saudi blogger faces more lashes -supporters
* Saudi marketing debut bonds at roughly 50 bp spread to
Qatar -IFR
* Saudi Cement Q3 net profit down 3.9 pct
* Saudi's Tasnee swings to Q3 net profit on volumes,
feedstock costs
* Saudi Arabia says Aug oil output fell from record high
* JPMorgan appoints Bader Alamoudi as Saudi senior country
officer
* Samba latest Saudi bank to report drop in profit as bad
loans weigh
* Saudi miner Ma'aden's profit up 4.6 pct on cost cuts
* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q3 net profit drops 29.1 pct
* Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates
* Moody's - Reduced project pipeline and rising indebtedness
in the Saudi construction sector pose risks for banks
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates could cut Africa flights in face of economic
challenges
* UAE's Ajman Bank finalising $205 mln Islamic syndicated
loan -bankers
* UAE oil giant ADNOC to consolidate three firms in
efficiency drive
* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* Fitch Affirms 11 Kuwaiti Banks; Upgrades 2 VRs; Outlooks
Stable
* Kuwaiti telecoms operator Zain post third-quarter profit
up 12 pct
* Kuwait's Ahli United Bank launches $200 mln perpetual
sukuk issue
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatari bank CBQ posts 3rd-quarter loss vs year-ago profit
* Qatar's Al Faisal Holding plans $200 mln sukuk -bankers
* Qatar Insurance third-quarter profit slips 6 pct
* Qatar Islamic Bank Q3 net profit rises 6.8 pct, meets
estimates
* Qatari Investors Group posts 3.5 pct rise in Q3 profit
-Reuters calculations
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain court overturns jail term for opposition leader
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates
