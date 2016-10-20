Oct 20 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall Street momentum
before final presidential debate
* MIDEAST STOCKS-SABIC profit boosts Saudi, Qatar hit by
weak earnings
* Oil prices dip after strong rally, but sentiment remains
confident
* Gold firm ahead of final U.S. presidential debate
* Four-way talks move ahead on Ukraine, scant progress on
Syria
* Yemen ceasefire goes into effect after day of violence
* Tunisian businesses, unions reject 2017 budget
* Lebanon's Hariri backs Aoun for president, some allies
opposed
* Fitch: GCC Bank Assets; Saudi, Qatar Most Resilient to Oil
Shock
* Some Japan trading houses eye resuming Iran oil imports
-sources
* Exxon boss tells peers, Saudis their oil supply crunch bet
is wrong
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Nov. 21-30 shipment
* Egypt forms committee to set profit margins for sales of
basic goods
* Egyptian Exchange Listing Committee approves Faisal
Islamic Bank Of Egypt capital hike
* Egypt cenbank allocates $1.8 bln to build 6-month
strategic goods stock -minister
* SGS says not had talks with Egypt over wheat inspections
* Egypt to end use of open air wheat silos by next year's
procurement season -minister
* El Sewedy Electric approves purchase of 1.4 mln treasury
shares
* Egypt to send new investment law to cabinet next month
* Orascom Construction's units add about $575 million to
backlog in Q3
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia sets record with mammoth $17.5 billion bond
issue
* Saudi's PIF eyes German blue-chips in foreign investment
drive -Handelsblatt
* Payments to Saudi construction firms will rise, finance
minister says
* Fire at Saudi Aramco's Wasea plant injures workers, does
not affect operations - statement
* Cost of Saudi fingerprinting scheme weighs on STC, Mobily
earnings
* Saudi Telecom to pay Q3 dividend of 1 riyal/share
* Saudi's Sipchem slumps to Q3 net loss, misses forecasts
* Saudi's SABIC to merge, spin-off units as Q3 profit dips
6.8 pct
* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q3 net profit rises 17 pct
* Saudi has little room to slow austerity drive, IMF says
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Guinea opens container port in $5 bln UAE bauxite complex
* UAE's Aster DM Healthcare aims for India IPO within 12
months
* Dubai developer Nakheel Q3 profit rises 22 pct
* Dubai September inflation edges down to 2.4 pct
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on UAE banking system
* Emirates to suspend Dubai-Abuja service after president
highlights Africa's financial challenges
QATAR
* Qatar Navigation Q3 net profit falls 33.1 pct
* Qatar said to consider joining $100 bln SoftBank tech fund
- Bloomberg
* Qatar's Doha Bank third-quarter net profit falls short of
forecasts
* Qatargas signs 5-year LNG sale and purchase agreement with
Petronas LNG UK
* Qatari bank CBQ swings to Q3 loss as impairments jump
* Qatar's Medicare Group says Q3 net profit falls 85 pct
OMAN
* Ooredoo Oman says CEO resigns-statement
