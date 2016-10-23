UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Oct 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 8-month high; stocks post weekly gain
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mammoth bond issue boosts Saudi, Egypt rebounds
* Oil up on Russia-OPEC hopes; U.S. rig count jump limits gains
* Gold prices notch first weekly gain in four as Asian demand rises
* POLL-Gulf growth forecasts cut further despite oil rebound
* Iraqi army drives Islamic State from Christian region near Mosul
* Burning sulphur near Mosul sends hundreds to hospital, U.S. troops don masks
* Iraqi PM declines Turkish offer to help in Mosul battle
* Turkey 'obliged' to press on to Syria's al-Bab, Erdogan says
* Inquiry finds Syrian government forces responsible for third gas attack
* U.N. says to pursue perpetrators of war crimes in Aleppo
* Yemen truce expires after day of heavy fighting
* Turkey's civil aviation boss to take helm at Turkish Airlines
* As lira falls, Turkey's central bank takes rare pause in rate cuts
* Tunisian lawyers go on strike over new, austerity-driven taxes
* Moroccan inflation rises to 2.3 pct y/y in September
* Cautious Western insurers rebuild business ties with Iran
* Venezuela's Maduro to visit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar on oil tour
* Lebanon's Hariri backs Aoun as president in bid to end political deadlock
* Gulf investors prepared to buy 25 pct Deutsche Bank stake -Manager Magazin
EGYPT
* POLL-Egypt's economy to grow 3.5 pct in 2016/17, miss government target
* Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 tonnes Russian wheat
* Yields rose at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction
* Egypt wheat committee recommends raising local crop price
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q3 net profit up 21.4 pct as revenues rise
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q3 net profit slumps 38.3 pct
* Two workers die in fire at Saudi Aramco plant
* Saudi coalition violated law with Yemen funeral strike -U.N. monitors
* Saudi bond success partly eases fears over cheap oil era
* COLUMN-Saudi bond: take the money and run or see the terms and flee? -James Saft
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's LNG export plant completes LNG sell tender-traders
* UAE's nuclear power project achieves $24.4 bln financing close
* UAE's ENOC to self-fund refinery expansion - CFO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait seeks LNG cargo for mid-December via tender-trade sources
* Gulf investment firm Adeptio completes $2.4 bln Americana stake buy
BAHRAIN
* Motor racing-F1 teams to switch 2017 in-season test to Bahrain (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
