Oct 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drift, dollar near 9-month high
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Buoyant investor sentiment lifts Saudi, Egypt cools
* Oil prices drop as Iraq says doesn't want to join OPEC cut
* Gold steady as markets await Fed rate hike clues
* Battle for Aleppo intensifies after ceasefire ends
* INSIGHT-Battle for Mosul can shape or break Iraq further
* Iraqi army drives Islamic State from Christian region near Mosul
* Iraqi Kurds claim capture of town in advance on Mosul
* Iraqi PM declines Turkish offer to help in Mosul battle
* INTERVIEW-Mosul battle will be big, won't end soon - Kurdish region minister
* COLUMN-Why Iran probably isn't behind the attacks on U.S. warships
* Sanaa air raids resume as Yemen truce expires, say residents
* Cautious Western insurers rebuild business ties with Iran
* Lebanon's Hezbollah sees door "wide open" for an Aoun presidency
* Two police killed, 19 people wounded in bomb in east Turkey -sources
* Libya forces free 13 foreign captives from militants in Sirte battle
* Russia: Output in any oil deal would depend on OPEC accord, talks
* Iran's president says US election offers only bad or worse choice
* Iran says hopes Russia, Saudi can agree on oil market moves
* Iraq should be exempted from OPEC oil output freeze - minister
EGYPT
* Egyptian authorities confiscate sugar at country's largest food producer
* INSIGHT-Egyptians losing patience with Sisi as economy deteriorates
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt chases own energy sources as government struggle to meet demand
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Beltone Financial says still has chance to seal CI Capital deal
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi King, Venezuelan president discuss oil market stability
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Saudi retailer Jarir says retail slump may be near ending
* Saudi's Falih says views closer with Russia on oil market
* Saudi Arabia looks to Russia to boost non-OPEC cooperation
* Saudi Aramco denies bidding for Lyondell's Houston refinery
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* REUTERS SUMMIT-UAE's NMC Health to enter Qatar, Oman by year-end -deputy CEO
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q3 net profit falls 17 pct
* Dubai's Mashreq Q3 net profit falls 24.8 pct as bad loans weigh
* NBAD, FGB shareholders to meet Dec. 7 to approve UAE bank mega-merger
QATAR
* Industries Qatar Q3 net profit down 28.9 percent
* Former Qatari Emir dies aged 84
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate secures 600 mln riyal financing from QIIB
KUWAIT
* Adeptio says committed to mandatory takeover offer for Americana shares
* Kuwait acting oil minister expects oil between $50-$60/bbl-agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
