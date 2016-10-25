Oct 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares hit 6-mth high, U.S. dlr advances

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares bounce as investors hunt for bargains; Egypt dips

* Oil prices dip on OPEC squabbles ahead of planned production cut

* Gold subdued on likelihood of Fed rate hike

* Middle East Crude-Sellers cap Dubai's strength

* Russia, Qatar, OPEC discuss possible action to shore up oil market

* Islamic State steps up counter-attacks as fighting edges closer to Mosul

* Foreign firms to increase spending on Iraqi oil fields in Basra - SOC executive

* Battle for Mosul can shape or break Iraq

EGYPT

* Egypt has seized 9,000 tonnes of sugar in raids so far

* Egypt Suez Canal revenue rises to $447.6 mln in August

* Egyptian military's role in economy likely to be reduced after 2-3 years -PM

* Egypt to issue $2 bln in international bonds, roadshow in Nov

* Egypt PM expects IMF deal to be signed within two months

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 1-10 shipment

* Egypt launches record LNG tender for 96 cargoes -trade

* Egypt's profit margin guidance will not be legally binding -minister

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt industry races to fill void as trade gap to narrow $11-12 bln in 2016

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt seeks new markets, boosts security as tourism drops

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi September inflation falls to lowest this year

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Saudi housing, SME lending to drive Al Rajhi Bank's growth to 2020

* Fitch: Strongest Saudi Banks Defy Tough Operating Environment

* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair says CEO resigns effective end-Jan

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi September inflation edges down to 0.4 pct

* ADIB latest UAE bank to see profit hit by bad loan rise

* Dubai Islamic Bank has enough capital to meet ambitions in 2017 - CEO

* Turkey's Gunal close to $218 mln loan for Dubai project -sources

* Dubai's Deyaar Q3 net profit rises 22.5 pct as revenue surges

QATAR

* Qatar International Islamic Bank Q3 net profit up 2.2 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait still looking to issue $9.9 bln international bonds, official says

* Ooredoo Kuwait's third-quarter profit drops 2.6 pct

* TABLE-Kuwait September inflation jumps to 3.8 pct

* Moody's Upgrade KFH Takaful to Baa2 IFS Rating. Stable Outlook

* Kuwaiti developer NREC plans $500 mln sukuk sale in Q1 2017 - CFO

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain September inflation flat at 2.6 pct

OMAN

* Oman covering two-thirds of budget gap with foreign borrowing (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)