Oct 25 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares hit 6-mth high, U.S. dlr
advances
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares bounce as investors hunt for
bargains; Egypt dips
* Oil prices dip on OPEC squabbles ahead of planned
production cut
* Gold subdued on likelihood of Fed rate hike
* Middle East Crude-Sellers cap Dubai's strength
* Russia, Qatar, OPEC discuss possible action to shore up
oil market
* Islamic State steps up counter-attacks as fighting edges
closer to Mosul
* Foreign firms to increase spending on Iraqi oil fields in
Basra - SOC executive
* Battle for Mosul can shape or break Iraq
EGYPT
* Egypt has seized 9,000 tonnes of sugar in raids so far
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue rises to $447.6 mln in August
* Egyptian military's role in economy likely to be reduced
after 2-3 years -PM
* Egypt to issue $2 bln in international bonds, roadshow in
Nov
* Egypt PM expects IMF deal to be signed within two months
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 1-10 shipment
* Egypt launches record LNG tender for 96 cargoes -trade
* Egypt's profit margin guidance will not be legally binding
-minister
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt industry races to fill void as trade
gap to narrow $11-12 bln in 2016
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt seeks new markets, boosts security as
tourism drops
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi September inflation falls to lowest this year
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Saudi housing, SME lending to drive Al
Rajhi Bank's growth to 2020
* Fitch: Strongest Saudi Banks Defy Tough Operating
Environment
* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair says CEO resigns effective
end-Jan
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi September inflation edges down to 0.4 pct
* ADIB latest UAE bank to see profit hit by bad loan rise
* Dubai Islamic Bank has enough capital to meet ambitions in
2017 - CEO
* Turkey's Gunal close to $218 mln loan for Dubai project
-sources
* Dubai's Deyaar Q3 net profit rises 22.5 pct as revenue
surges
QATAR
* Qatar International Islamic Bank Q3 net profit up 2.2 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait still looking to issue $9.9 bln international
bonds, official says
* Ooredoo Kuwait's third-quarter profit drops 2.6 pct
* TABLE-Kuwait September inflation jumps to 3.8 pct
* Moody's Upgrade KFH Takaful to Baa2 IFS Rating. Stable
Outlook
* Kuwaiti developer NREC plans $500 mln sukuk sale in Q1
2017 - CFO
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain September inflation flat at 2.6 pct
OMAN
* Oman covering two-thirds of budget gap with foreign
borrowing
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)