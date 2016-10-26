Oct 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slide after Wall Street losses, oil drops on glut concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banking shares buoy Saudi, EFG Hermes gains on U.S. expansion

* Oil prices fall as concerns over global fuel glut re-emerge

* Gold extends gains, buoyed by Indian festival demand

* Middle East Crude-Dubai steady; Oman falls for 3rd session

* U.S. House to vote on Iran Sanctions Act renewal as soon as November

* Turkey detains co-mayors of mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir

* Iraqi leaders lobby OPEC's Barkindo for an oil output cut exemption

* US says to launch campaign on Raqqa before Mosul complete

* Britain, France want U.N. sanctions over Syria toxic gas attacks

* Iraqi army's elite force pauses advance near Mosul

* Algeria aims to accelerate diversification, subsidy reforms

* Tunisia to offer $50 billion of projects to foreign investors

* Turkey to seek bids for $3 bln bridge over the Dardanelles in January

* U.N. concerned about "collective punishment" of Arabs in Kirkuk

* Turkish 5-year bond yields 9.66 percent in tap, below forecast

* Fitch - M&A activity among Gulf Cooperation Council banks still unusual, despite tougher operating environment across region

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sisi says military economy just 1-1.5 pct of GDP

* With rate hikes likely, Egypt bankers advised to shield bond holdings

* Egypt seeks new Suez Canal toll deal with global shipping lines

* Egypt pound weakens on black market as central bank holds official rate

* Egypt's GASC gets offers from seven suppliers at wheat tender

* Egypt has no confirmation yet on whether Saudi oil aid will resume in Nov

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi central bank asks banks to reschedule property loans as austerity bites

* Saudi austerity steps to complicate home ownership drive - JLL

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai billionaire Alabbar plans messaging app for Middle East

* UAE's Pacific Controls in talks to sell data centre to Etisalat -sources

* ADFG launches $200 mln fund on Abu Dhabi's financial free zone

* Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 10.3 pct in September

* Dubai's Emaar Properties forecasts 2017 costs down 20 pct

* Dubai's DP World reports 1 percent rise in nine-month container volumes

QATAR

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q3 profit rises 136.2 pct

* Qatar's United Development Company Q3 net profit surges

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti developer NREC has not committed to new financing

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank seeking regulatory approval for CEO appointment

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Investcorp says to buy 3i's debt-management business (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)