Oct 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip after Apple results hit Wall St, dollar off highs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets weighed by low oil prices, weak earnings
* Oil lingers below $50 over doubts OPEC can coordinate output cut
* Gold edges down on firmer dollar
* Islamic State holds up Iraqi army south of Mosul
* U.N. aid chief to Security Council on Syria: 'Buck stops with you'
* Yemen foes fight in Marib day after U.N. envoy delivers peace plan
* Algerian foreign reserves drop to $121.9 bln
* Iraq lures investors to boost its oil output as OPEC debates cuts
* In Lebanon deal, Iran wins and Saudi retreats
* Iran's Foreign Minister to hold talks in Moscow on Friday - RIA
* Iranian carpet makers target U.S. with peace message
* OPEC production cut would have biggest impact from Feb. 2017
EGYPT
* Italian student's murder in Egypt is "open wound" - Italy minister
* Egyptian developer Palm Hills expects deal on mega-project by year-end
* Egypt's Edita says confiscated sugar released, factory to resume operations
* Egypt's Eastern Company says raw material reserves halved due to dollar shortage
* Congested Cairo to become regional hub for Uber
* Egyptian Gulf Bank 9-month net profit rises
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi finance minister says IMF's growth forecast "reasonable"
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Etisalat misses estimates for third-quarter net profit
* UAE's First Gulf Bank Q3 net profit up 31 pct
* UAE bank NBAD posts flat Q3 net profit growth, bad loans hurt
* Dubai's Gulf Navigation to expand fleet with China's Wuchang Group
* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatar's Gulf International Services Q3 net profit down 87 pct
* Qatar Electricity and Water Q3 net profit up 9 pct
* TABLE-Qatar economic growth picks up in Q2
* Qatar's Aamal Q3 net profit down 3.6 pct
* Qatari retailer Al Meera Q3 profit falls 4.6 pct
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* Kuwait starts up its first solar power plant
* Kuwait's Equate could include 30-year bond in debt issue due Thurs
* Kuwait Energy signs agreement with EGPC for Iraq's Siba field
* Kuwait's KIPCO Q3 net profit falls 2 pct
* Kuwait Finance House sees opportunity in financing Gulf deficits
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
