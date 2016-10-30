Oct 30 Here are some factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, dollar fall on FBI review of
Clinton emails
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Gulf markets in weak global
environment
* Oil ends week down on uncertainty over OPEC cuts
* Gold jumps to nearly 4-week high on FBI Clinton probe
* Non-OPEC yet to pledge concrete oil output steps after
meeting OPEC
* Saudis, Mideast producers vie for China's teapot crude
imports
* Iran says gas flow to Turkey halted after pipeline blast -
Tasnim
* Air strike kills 17 in Yemen, exiled president rejects
peace plan
* Shi'ite militias launch offensive to seal off western
Mosul
* Turkish court imposes foreign travel ban on co-chair of
Kurdish opposition
* Lebanese Druze leader says most of his bloc supports Aoun
for president
* Syrian rebels launch Aleppo counter-attack to break siege
* Islamic Development Bank appoints nine banks for five-year
sukuk -bankers
* Attijariwafa Bank sells 50 pct of Wafa Assurance parent
OGM to SNI
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Lebanon c.bank satisfied with FX reserves
after operations to boost them
* Iran Shipping Lines sees business back to normal by
mid-2017
* ING says oil price drop offers chance to expand Middle
East business
EGYPT
* Roadside explosion in Egypt's North Sinai kills senior
military officer
* Egypt gives life sentences to Brotherhood supporters for
2013 riot
* IMF says expects board to consider Egypt loan within weeks
* Egyptian pound hits record low on parallel market amid
devaluation talk
* Orange Egypt for Telecommunications posts Q3 consol net
loss
* Yields jump at Egypt's 6-month and 1-year T-bill auctions
* REUTERS SUMMIT-China's CFLD to finalise new Egyptian
capital deal by year-end
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudis take new steps to ease bank liquidity crunch
* Hyundai Engineering says wins $727 mln deal from Saudi
Aramco
* Gunmen who killed Saudi security officers linked to other
attacks - govt
* As cracks emerge in global oil pact, Saudis may need to
compromise
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE bank NBAD raising $2 bln loan to refinance debt,
provide new funds
* Shanghai signs Dubai as 1st foreign exchange to use its
gold fix for futures products
QATAR
* Qatar's Salam International Investment Q3 profit rises 7.9
pct
* Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup strains
* Qatar Airways still doubtful will get all A350s this year
* Qatar September trade surplus shrinks by a quarter
KUWAIT
* Viva Kuwait Q3 profit down 14 pct as tough market weighs
on revenue
OMAN
* Oman budget deficit grows to $11.4 bln in January-August
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)