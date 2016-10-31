Oct 31 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make shaky start as FBI review of Clinton emails rattles markets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi for eighth straight day

* Oil falls as non-OPEC yet to pledge concrete output steps

* Gold steady as market focus turns to U.S. Fed meeting

* Iraqi Shi'ite commander says Mosul battle "no picnic" as troops advance

* Syrian state media say militants fired poison gas in Aleppo

* Iran-backed Shi'ite militias to join assault near Mosul on new front

* Syrian rebels launch Aleppo counter-attack to break siege

* Turkey says gives U.S. new documents on Gulen extradition request

* Saudis, Mideast producers vie for China's teapot crude import

* Saudi-led raid kills 60 at Yemen security site, prison -official

* Turkey expects first F-35 delivery in 2018, plans more orders

* Car bomb kills at least eight in Baghdad market -police, medics

* Jordan's Arab Bank nine-month net profit flat

* Sixteen migrant bodies washed up in western Libya - Red Crescent

* Libyan officials squabble, residents protest as cash crisis hits home

* Turkey sacks 10,000 more civil servants, shuts media in latest crackdown

* War pushes Yemen to partition, thwarting peace efforts

* Aleppo fighting spreads amid accusations of gas attack

* In charred church near Mosul, Iraqi Christians pray once more

* Algeria forces hunt militants after policeman assassinated

* INSIGHT-Revolution a fading memory, economic frustrations grow in Tunisia

* Protests erupt in Morocco after fishmonger crushed to death

* Iran-trained militias join U.S-backed campaign on Mosul, flying Shi'ite flags

EGYPT

* EFG-Hermes and HSBC selected as consultants for Banque du Caire IPO

* Egypt cancels treasury bill auctions signalling more moderate rate hike

* BRIEF-Egyptian exchange cancels Oct 30 transactions on Beltone Financial's shares

* BRIEF-Canal Shipping Agencies Co Q1 net profit rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says arrests Islamic State suspects plotting attacks

* INTERVIEW-Construction costs tumbling in Saudi Arabia, executive says

* Saudi Arabia approves rules for real estate funds

* Arab coalition says Hodeidah raid hit Houthi command centre

* Saudi central bank foreign assets shrink $7.4 bln in September

* TABLE-Saudi August imports sink 29.5 pct, non-oil exports down

* TABLE-Saudi money supply shrinks in September

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abraaj to sell Pakistan K-Electric stake to Shanghai Electric for $1.8 bln

* UAE keeps spending flat in 2017 federal budget

* Dubai Financial Market Q3 net profit drops 22 pct

* MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank appoints Craig Bell as CFO

QATAR

* Qatari bank CBQ says to ask shareholders to approve 17 pct capital hike

* Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q3 net profit flat - Reuters calculations

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Qatar's Abu Issa Holding to enter Iran retail market in 2017

* Qatar's Ooredoo Q3 profit falls 51 pct

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait money supply, bank lending growth rebound in August

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain blocks exit of activist's wife, son, rights groups say

