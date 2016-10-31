Whitbread sales rise as Costa Coffee strengthens
Jan 26 Whitbread Plc posted a 8.6 percent rise in total sales for the third quarter as underlying sales at its Costa Coffee chain strengthened due to new advertising and promotional campaigns.
Oct 31 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make shaky start as FBI review of Clinton emails rattles markets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi for eighth straight day
* Oil falls as non-OPEC yet to pledge concrete output steps
* Gold steady as market focus turns to U.S. Fed meeting
* Iraqi Shi'ite commander says Mosul battle "no picnic" as troops advance
* Syrian state media say militants fired poison gas in Aleppo
* Iran-backed Shi'ite militias to join assault near Mosul on new front
* Syrian rebels launch Aleppo counter-attack to break siege
* Turkey says gives U.S. new documents on Gulen extradition request
* Saudis, Mideast producers vie for China's teapot crude import
* Saudi-led raid kills 60 at Yemen security site, prison -official
* Turkey expects first F-35 delivery in 2018, plans more orders
* Car bomb kills at least eight in Baghdad market -police, medics
* Jordan's Arab Bank nine-month net profit flat
* Sixteen migrant bodies washed up in western Libya - Red Crescent
* Libyan officials squabble, residents protest as cash crisis hits home
* Turkey sacks 10,000 more civil servants, shuts media in latest crackdown
* War pushes Yemen to partition, thwarting peace efforts
* Aleppo fighting spreads amid accusations of gas attack
* In charred church near Mosul, Iraqi Christians pray once more
* Algeria forces hunt militants after policeman assassinated
* INSIGHT-Revolution a fading memory, economic frustrations grow in Tunisia
* Protests erupt in Morocco after fishmonger crushed to death
* Iran-trained militias join U.S-backed campaign on Mosul, flying Shi'ite flags
EGYPT
* EFG-Hermes and HSBC selected as consultants for Banque du Caire IPO
* Egypt cancels treasury bill auctions signalling more moderate rate hike
* BRIEF-Egyptian exchange cancels Oct 30 transactions on Beltone Financial's shares
* BRIEF-Canal Shipping Agencies Co Q1 net profit rises
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia says arrests Islamic State suspects plotting attacks
* INTERVIEW-Construction costs tumbling in Saudi Arabia, executive says
* Saudi Arabia approves rules for real estate funds
* Arab coalition says Hodeidah raid hit Houthi command centre
* Saudi central bank foreign assets shrink $7.4 bln in September
* TABLE-Saudi August imports sink 29.5 pct, non-oil exports down
* TABLE-Saudi money supply shrinks in September
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abraaj to sell Pakistan K-Electric stake to Shanghai Electric for $1.8 bln
* UAE keeps spending flat in 2017 federal budget
* Dubai Financial Market Q3 net profit drops 22 pct
* MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank appoints Craig Bell as CFO
QATAR
* Qatari bank CBQ says to ask shareholders to approve 17 pct capital hike
* Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q3 net profit flat - Reuters calculations
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Qatar's Abu Issa Holding to enter Iran retail market in 2017
* Qatar's Ooredoo Q3 profit falls 51 pct
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait money supply, bank lending growth rebound in August
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain blocks exit of activist's wife, son, rights groups say
