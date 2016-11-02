Nov 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar rattled by U.S. election uncertainty

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi ends nine-day winning streak, rest of region mixed

* Oil prices fall for fourth day after stockpile build

* Gold steady ahead of Fed meeting outcome

* Middle East Crude-Dubai starts Nov on weak note

* Libyan oil output at 590,000 bpd, NOC hopes to produce 800,000 bpd in 2017

* Yemeni money exchange, owners sanctioned for aiding AQAP -U.S. Treasury

* Iraqi troops battle Islamic State inside Mosul

* Standard Chartered looks to Africa, Brunei for Islamic growth

* Turkish military deploy tanks, military vehicles to Iraqi border area - sources

* Russia says resumption of Syria peace talks delayed indefinitely

* Iranian parliament approves three new Rouhani ministers

* Turkey rejects Europe's "red line" on press freedom after detentions

* Emerging market net outflow at $225 bln in first 9 mths -IIF

* Turkish manufacturing activity nears stabilisation in Oct -PMI

EGYPT

* Egyptian council approves raft of measures to boost investment

* Egyptian pound stronger on black market, official rate stable

* Egypt's central bank leaves currency unchanged at dollar auction -bankers

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco CEO expects oil price rise in 1st-half 2017

* Saudi Arabia likely to raise Dec crude oil prices for Asia

* Fitch: Saudi Issue a Step Towards GCC Corporate Bond Market

* New Saudi finmin says confident in economic vision despite challenges

* Iran court issues verdict for suspects in Saudi embassy attack

* Saudi bourse says to list multiple real estate funds before yr-end

* Saudi Sipchem says affiliate begins commercial ops at tool plant

* Saudi Hollandi Bank says shareholders approve name change plan

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Iraq asks oil majors to downsize costly Dubai offices-sources

* Dubai govt says picks HSBC to arrange $3 bln airport financing

* UAE's du expects to maintain dividends despite lower net profit - CEO

* No plans to tax individuals, UAE finance ministry says

* Dubai Investments Q3 net profit rises 35.9 pct

* Dubai crude Oct average at $48.985/bbl, highest in 15 months - traders

QATAR

* Qatari bank CBQ to seek approval for 1.5 bln riyal rights issue

* Qatar shifts some state-run health, education services to private sector - emir (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)