Lonmin reports lower output as protesters demand compensation
* Analysts doubt Lonmin's ability to deliver on sales guidance
Nov 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar wrestle with US election risk
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls as Saudi outperforms; investment steps boost Egypt
* Weaker dollar lifts oil prices from five-week low
* Gold steady on U.S. election uncertainty
* Middle East Crude-Dubai weakens further before OSP release
* Russia tells rebels to leave Syria's Aleppo by Friday evening
* UK pressing wary banks to deepen trade deals with Iran
* Turkey's biggest banks pledge to support economic growth - PM's office
* Fitch: Lebanon Ends Presidential Deadlock; Lasting Consensus Key
* Share prices fall following Trump poll gain, rand bucks trend
* Oil majors join forces in climate push with renewable energy fund
EGYPT
* Egypt's pound hits five-week high on black market as businesses cease buying
* Egypt's sugar shortage a window on economic policy confusion
* Egypt rights lawyer says banned from travel
* Egypt stock exchange head says longer suspension of capital gains tax will spur more investment
* Suez Canal Authority expects response to pre-paid fees plan next week
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi prince flogged in court-ordered punishment - newspaper
* Saudi's SAGO says approves 24 suppliers for barley imports
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE'S Ajman Bank raises $230 million Islamic loan - bankers
* UAE's RAK Hospitality sounding out lenders for debt financing -bankers
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Finance House Q3 net profit rises 20.5 pct
* Kuwait's Warba Bank gets central bank approval for $250 million sukuk
QATAR
* Qatar worker complaints fall since start of electronic wage payments
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate syndicating $250 mln Islamic loan -bankers
* Qatar c.bank sells all 1.45 bln riyals T-bills on offer, yields rise
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Batelco Q3 net profit slides 26.9 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
