Nov 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks bounce as optimism over Clinton grows; dollar strong

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian shares up for second day on currency float; Saudi climbs

* Oil prices rise after week of sharp falls

* Gold slumps as dollar, stocks jump after FBI clears Clinton

* Islamic State hits back in Mosul but faces new Raqqa front

* Mosul advance slows as militants melt away, then strike

* Erdogan blasts West as Turkey's Kurdish party boycotts parliament

* INTERVIEW-Under pressure, Islamic State digs in for Mosul fight-top Kurdish official

* U.S.-backed Syrian rebels declare attack on Islamic State in Raqqa

* Iraqi forces fighting Islamic State say nearing Mosul airport

* Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition partly boycotts parliament

* 10 Iranian pilgrims killed in a suicide attack in Iraq - agency

* Shots fired at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, two men detained - TV

* Algeria says confident OPEC members will stick to Algiers output deal

* Egypt's oil minister makes rare trip to Iran for oil talks after Saudi suspension

* Suicide bombers in ambulances kill 21 people in Iraq -officials

* U.S. citizen held in Yemen for more than 18 months freed

* Libyan forces report 14 civilians freed from Islamic State in Sirte

* Palestinian president can revoke parliamentary immunity of opponents-court

* EU's Juncker says will be Turkey's fault if migrant deal fails

* Sudan offers its citizens abroad incentive to sell dollars to banks

EGYPT

* Dollar shortage stifles trade in newly floated Egyptian pound

* RPT-Egyptians prepare for further fall in floating pound

* No quick portfolio inflows due to Egypt devaluation, fund managers say

* Egypt delays third LNG terminal until electricity needs determined -official

* INTERVIEW-Egyptian food giant to raise prices, wages after currency devaluation

* Egypt raises rates on Suez Canal certificates to 15.5 pct

* Yields on Egypt's T-bills jump in first auction after currency float

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to push auto, pharma and solar industries

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Emaar Malls Q3 net profit rises 16 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q3 net profit rose by 10 pct

* Gulf investor firm Adeptio picks Kuwait's NIC for mandatory offer (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)