Nov 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Asian shares, dollar, ride high as Clinton looks more likely to win election

* Egypt continues surge on currency devaluation; petchems boost Saudi

* US oil prices steady ahead of election, but oversupply still weighs

* Gold steady ahead of U.S. presidential election

* U.S. charges Turkish gold trader's brother in Iran sanctions case

* U.S. oil futures forward structure reflects doubt over OPEC restraint

* Iran's foreign minister is first to meet Lebanon's new president

* Italy's Saras says it will clear Iranian oil debt in 2017

* Iran's Airbus jet purchase gets boost from lease finance deal -sources

EGYPT

* Saudi oil shipments to Egypt halted indefinitely, Egyptian officials say

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 10-20 shipment

* Egypt to face pain before gain after massive currency devaluation

* Yields jump at Egypt T-bond auction on Monday -c.bank data

* Orange Egypt agrees 500 mln euro loan from parent for 4G licence

* Egypt to submit letter of intent to IMF within three days -fin min quoted

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi to settle delayed private sector payments by end-December- SPA

* Saudi Arabia to raise municipal fees in non-oil revenue push

* Saudi's Savola says faces 171 mln riyal Q4 hit from Egypt pound float

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BTG Pactual to exit $1.3 bln venture with Abu Dhabi, sources say

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi to get $2 bln loan early next month - sources

* Etihad could raise $1 billion in planned sukuk debut

* Dubai's DEWA says solar project draws 30 expressions of interest

* UAE's ADNOC cuts Murban crude premiums for Q1 2017

* PE firm Abraaj Group names Bourgeois as head of North America

* Dubai's Meydan eyes loan of at least $122.5 mln for hotel project-sources

* UAE minister says global oil supply glut is almost gone

* Dubai's Damac Properties Q3 profit slips 11.7 pct

QATAR

* Qatar raises Oct prices for Marine, Land crude

* Qatar raises government salaries amid austerity grumbles

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Muscat in talks to refinance $600 mln loan - bankers

* Russia's TMK subsidiary signs $200 million deal with Oman's Petroleum Development

* Oman says oil market remains oversupplied (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)