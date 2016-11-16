Nov 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares win reprieve as bond rout pauses for now

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt continue pull-back, MSCI index changes affect UAE, Qatar

* Oil prices fall after industry report shows stock build

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady, Trump economic policy in focus

* Oil wars: how Kremlin's $13 bln Indian deal almost fell apart

* Syria's Assad - must wait and see if Trump lives up to promises to fight militants

* Turkey says it's tired of 'two-faced' EU attitude

* Venezuela's Maduro to meet OPEC's Barkindo on Wednesday

* Saudi, Russian energy ministers may meet in Doha ahead of OPEC - sources

* Yemeni gov't says not interested in Kerry's truce announcement

* Both sides accused of abuses in battle for Mosul

* Turkey central bank in talks with Russia about swap agreement -deputy governor

* Turkish 5-year bond yield exceeds forecasts in tap

* Turkish year-end inflation seen at 7.5 percent - finance minister

* EMERGING MARKETS-Mild respite for some emerging markets; yuan near 8-yr low

* Algeria raises over $5 bln in local debt issue - finmin

EGYPT

* Challenging government, Egypt's parliament approves 'repressive' NGO bill

* World Bank says Egypt to get next $1 billion loan tranche by early Jan

* Egyptian court overturns ex-president Mursi's death sentence

* Egyptian cotton concerns tip Welspun India into loss

* Egypt's SODIC to raise housing prices 20-30 pct on pound float

* Egypt set to hold rates; division over moves in coming months

SAUDI ARABIA

* Six Flags aiming to open first Saudi park by 2021

* Saudi Minister Falih: U.S. benefits most from global trade -FT report

* Saudi Oger to sell 20 pct stake in Arab Bank to Fawaz Al Hokair - Bloomberg

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Shuaa says gets regulatory approval for ADFG to buy stake

* Abu Dhabi October inflation jumps to 1.7 pct on transport

* China's ICBC becomes Dubai commodities exchange settlement bank

* Noor Bank closes 850 mln dirham Islamic loan for UAE's Ajman Bank

QATAR

* Moody's assigns provisional (P)A1 to Masraf Al Rayan's sukuk programme

* Swiss-based trade union to inspect Qatar 2022 World Cup sites

* Qatar's United Development awards $190.9 mln of contracts

OMAN

* Oman money supply, bank lending growth slow in September

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Affirms 5 Bahraini Banks (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)