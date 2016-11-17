UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar edges away from 13-year peak, Asian stocks slip
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi rallies on bank merger speculation; Saudi, Egypt rebound
* Oil prices fall on U.S. crude stock build, OPEC remains in focus
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar slips from 14-year high
* Middle East Crude-Light grades slow to move
* OPEC ready to reach 'forceful' deal on cutting oil output -Maduro
* Iran sees "more rationality" from Trump once president - Iranian c.bank official
* Norway's DNO signs Iran oil field deal
* IEA expects U.S. shale output rise if OPEC pushes oil to $60
* Nimrud's broken glory lies in dust after Islamic State rampage
* Kremlin says moratorium on bombing Aleppo to be continued for now
* Lebanon's Blom Bank says to acquire HSBC's Lebanese business by H1 2017
* Turkey's Erdogan could govern until 2029 under plans to change constitution
* Under siege in Mosul, Islamic State turns to executions and paranoia
* Libya to nearly double oil output as OPEC's task gets harder - Bloomberg
EGYPT
* Egyptian Exchange receives request from OTMT to sell 7 pct stake in Beltone Financial
* Egyptian Exchange says Emaar Misr files for listing of decreased capital
* Egypt's EFG-Hermes eyes revenue lift with Saxo Bank online trading deal
* Egypt banks have provided over $2.2 bln to clients since pound floated - cabinet information centre
* Egypt clears way for former presidential candidate to return home
* Egypt says happy with impact of currency float, inflows surging
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Alwaleed says all of his stakes in public cos are potentially for sale -BBG
* Saudi's al-Falih says kingdom will publish audited total for oil reserves-FT
* Saudi Arabia committed to using less oil for power -minister
* Saudi's ACWA Power wins $220 million solar power deal in Morocco
* Saudi's Public Investment Fund says no plan to cut local equity holdings
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai October inflation rate rises to 2.7 pct
KUWAIT
* Moody's assigns Baa2 IFS rating to Boubyan Takaful Insurance Company, Stable Outlook
QATAR
* Brazil regulator approves Qatar Airways' buy of LATAM Airlines stake
* Qatar cancels domestic government bond sale -bankers
* Qatar's Doha Bank picks banks for conventional bond issue -sources
* Qatar's Al Meera says CEO has submitted resignation
OMAN
* Omantel says going ahead with Pakistan WorldCall sale
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Petroleum finalises 2017 gasoil, jet fuel term contracts
* Bahrain approaches banks about sukuk sale in Q1 2017 -sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
