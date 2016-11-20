PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 26
Nov 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar strongest in 13 years; bond yields rise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt gains in record volume, Saudi underperforms peer markets
* Oil gains 5 pct on the week on OPEC hopes
* Middle East Crude-Light grades under pressure, Asia spot demand lower
* PRECIOUS-Gold slides to 5-1/2-month low on dollar surge
* INSIGHT-Far from Mosul, Islamic State close to defeat in Libya's Sirte
* Battle for Aleppo escalates, U.N. sees "bleak moment"
* OPEC moves closer to oil output deal as Iran gets new offer
* Economists divided on possible Turkish rate hike next week
* Some Turkish military officers at NATO seeking asylum -alliance chief
* EXCLUSIVE-Glencore seeks $550 mln to raise stakes in Kurdish oil game
* More academics, mayors detained as Turkish purges enter fifth month
* Gaza man shot dead in protest near border with Israel - Palestinians
* Turkish ruling party sparks uproar with sexual abuse bill
* Houthi missile and Saudi-led air strikes strain Yemen truce
* Oman's Sultan Qaboos makes first public appearance in nearly a year
* U.N. council extends inquiry into Syria toxic gas attacks
* U.S. demands immediate end to bombings of hospitals in Aleppo
* Iraqi troops expand foothold in Mosul as IS pledges more suicide attacks
* Islamic State kills 12 Sunni tribal fighters, police south of Mosul
* All hospitals in East Aleppo out of action -health directorate
* Iraq's exports from Kirkuk fields drop on power outages - official
* Morocco's OCP and Ethiopia sign large fertiliser plant deal
* Oil may rise to $55 if all producers cooperate - Iran
* After IS kidnap and oppression, Iraqi girls eager to get lives back
* OPEC head to meet Iran oil minister - SHANA
* Iraq's oil contracts make joining OPEC output cut more painful
* Middle East Crude-Light grades under pressure, Asia spot demand lower
* Iran overtakes Saudi Arabia as top oil supplier to India
* Civilian casualties from Mosul are overwhelming capacity, U.N. warns
EGYPT
* Egypt jails journalists' union chief, two others for 2 years
* Egypt c.bank keeps key interest rates unchanged at MPC meeting
* BRIEF-OCI announces $660 mln financing facilities with final maturity 2020
* Egypt's 1-year treasury bill yield drops to 17.606 pct at auction -c.bank
* Egypt's Sisi pardons 82 prisoners, mostly student protesters
* Egypt removes white sugar import tariffs until May 30
* Egypt's GASC to accept wheat offers from Paraguay, Hungary and Bulgaria -trade
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi soldier killed by missile from Yemen hours before ceasefire
* Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair closes in on loan for $1.1 bln Arab Bank stake buy -sources
* Spanish firms reach deal with Saudi Arabia over Mecca-Medina rail link
* MEDIA-Bank titans fly to Riyadh to fight for $2 trillion Saudi Aramco float - Sky News
* Saudi's Falih urges OPEC to cut oil output to low end of target
* Saudi sovereign fund fills key positions as it bulks up for reform drive
* Saudi Arabia boosts Sept oil exports to 7.81 mln bpd -JODI
* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 7.812 mln bpd in Sept
* Saudi energy minister says optimistic OPEC will formalise Algeria agreement
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates Airline says some technical issues with Rolls-Royce A380 engines
* Landing gear failure on Emirates A380 under investigation
* Emirates airline president sees tough couple of years for industry
QATAR
* Falling investment to support gas prices -Qatar
* U.S. approves possible sale of defense aircraft to Qatar, Kuwait
* Qatar Insurance considers capital-boosting bond -sources
* Qatar says asking Iran, Iraq to freeze oil output at current levels
* Qatar offers prompt condensate as new splitter fails to restart -sources
* Qatar's Doha Bank seeks shareholder nod to raise capital by 20 pct
KUWAIT
* U.S. approves possible sale of defense aircraft to Qatar, Kuwait
OMAN
* Oman's Sultan Qaboos makes first public appearance in nearly a year
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Bapco in talks with ECAs for refinery expansion -sources
* Bahrain central bank says no current plans to issue bonds (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
