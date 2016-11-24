MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 23
DUBAI, Jan 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip on spectre of higher US rates, dollar "a freight train"
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi lifts mood in regional markets; Egypt holds near 8-yr peak
* Oil prices static on uncertainty over planned production cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold drops as dollar rises in expectation of U.S. rate hike
* Middle East Crude-More January Murban crude trade
* IEA expects oil investment to fall for third year in 2017
* Civilians flee as Shi'ite groups close in on flashpoint town west of Mosul
* OPEC to debate oil output cut next week but Iraq, Iran hesitate
* France to convene Syria talks, accuses Assad, allies of waging "total war"
* ANALYSIS-Houthi missile arsenal holds a key to future Yemen peace
* EXCLUSIVE-Russian tankers defy EU ban to smuggle jet fuel to Syria
* Erdogan says EU lawmakers' vote on Turkish membership "has no value"
* Privately-owned Libyan Wings plans to lease two Airbus A321 jets
* Winds of change blow softly as Palestinian party leaders meet
* BP loses $68 mln court ruling over Morocco oil cargo
* COLUMN-OPEC talks struggle with question of market share: Kemp
* Amnesty says pro-Hadi Yemen fighters harassing medics in Taiz
* EU looking into Russian fuel supply to Syria via Europe - source
* Ancient 'thinking person' statuette unearthed in Israel
* Markets see possible Turkish rate rise in defiance of Erdogan
EGYPT
* BRIEF-Export Development Bank of Egypt appoints Mervat Zuhdi El Sayed Sultan as chairman
* Egypt unearths city and cemetery over 7,000 years old
SAUDI ARABIA
* MIDEAST DEBT-Saudi long bond shines in volatility after Trump win
* Twelve Yemeni civilians killed in Saudi-led air strike -residents
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Air Arabia confirms options for five Airbus A320s
* Etihad Airways prices $1.5 bln sukuk with 3.86 percent profit rate - leads
* Abu Dhabi's Waha extends collar hedges in AerCap shares
QATAR
* Global LNG buyers, sellers meet as Japan probes contract clauses
* BRIEF-Qatar's RasGas delivers first LNG cargo to France's Dunkirk terminal
* Qatar soccer coach threatens to resign if naturalised players excluded
* MOVES-Qatar National Bank appoints GM in Saudi Arabia
KUWAIT
* Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. reports targeting Kuveyt Turk are wrong
BAHRAIN
* MOVES-National Bank of Bahrain names new CEO
* Investcorp makes $250 mln real estate investment in Boston, Denver
* Bahrain foreign ministry rejects findings of Amnesty report on torture
* Bahrain sentences six to life in prison for attempted police bombing (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
