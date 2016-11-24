Nov 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip on spectre of higher US rates, dollar "a freight train"

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi lifts mood in regional markets; Egypt holds near 8-yr peak

* Oil prices static on uncertainty over planned production cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold drops as dollar rises in expectation of U.S. rate hike

* Middle East Crude-More January Murban crude trade

* IEA expects oil investment to fall for third year in 2017

* Civilians flee as Shi'ite groups close in on flashpoint town west of Mosul

* OPEC to debate oil output cut next week but Iraq, Iran hesitate

* France to convene Syria talks, accuses Assad, allies of waging "total war"

* ANALYSIS-Houthi missile arsenal holds a key to future Yemen peace

* EXCLUSIVE-Russian tankers defy EU ban to smuggle jet fuel to Syria

* Erdogan says EU lawmakers' vote on Turkish membership "has no value"

* Privately-owned Libyan Wings plans to lease two Airbus A321 jets

* Winds of change blow softly as Palestinian party leaders meet

* BP loses $68 mln court ruling over Morocco oil cargo

* COLUMN-OPEC talks struggle with question of market share: Kemp

* Amnesty says pro-Hadi Yemen fighters harassing medics in Taiz

* EU looking into Russian fuel supply to Syria via Europe - source

* Ancient 'thinking person' statuette unearthed in Israel

* Markets see possible Turkish rate rise in defiance of Erdogan

EGYPT

* BRIEF-Export Development Bank of Egypt appoints Mervat Zuhdi El Sayed Sultan as chairman

* Egypt unearths city and cemetery over 7,000 years old

SAUDI ARABIA

* MIDEAST DEBT-Saudi long bond shines in volatility after Trump win

* Twelve Yemeni civilians killed in Saudi-led air strike -residents

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Air Arabia confirms options for five Airbus A320s

* Etihad Airways prices $1.5 bln sukuk with 3.86 percent profit rate - leads

* Abu Dhabi's Waha extends collar hedges in AerCap shares

QATAR

* Global LNG buyers, sellers meet as Japan probes contract clauses

* BRIEF-Qatar's RasGas delivers first LNG cargo to France's Dunkirk terminal

* Qatar soccer coach threatens to resign if naturalised players excluded

* MOVES-Qatar National Bank appoints GM in Saudi Arabia

KUWAIT

* Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. reports targeting Kuveyt Turk are wrong

BAHRAIN

* MOVES-National Bank of Bahrain names new CEO

* Investcorp makes $250 mln real estate investment in Boston, Denver

* Bahrain foreign ministry rejects findings of Amnesty report on torture

* Bahrain sentences six to life in prison for attempted police bombing (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)