Nov 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends at record highs; dollar loses steam

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt succumbs to profit taking, Saudi whipsaws but ends week up

* Oil falls $2 a barrel on OPEC cut uncertainty ahead of meeting

* PRECIOUS-Gold taps 9-1/2 month low as U.S. rate hike expectations loom

* Middle East Crude-Jan-Feb Dubai spread narrows 30 pct in 1 week

* Saudi wants OPEC to solve own problems before meeting non-OPEC

* Russia positive on global oil deal, continues consultations with OPEC - minister

* Iran optimistic on OPEC deal after meeting Algerian minister

* Export credit enlisted to keep Gulf mega projects funded: sources

* Closer Moscow ties don't change Turkey's stance on Assad - Deputy PM

* Syrian army captures part of rebel-held east Aleppo

* Hunger and desperation: Aleppo siege tests limits of endurance

* Rouhani urges Iran-Turkey joint efforts in Iraq, Syria

* Iran backtracks on Russian fighter purchase reports - news agencies

* Passenger trains collide in Iran, 44 killed - official

* Iraqi parliament passes contested law on Shi'ite paramilitaries

* In eastern Mosul, residents fret over security and supplies

* Turkish lira languishes near record low a day after rate hike

* Turkey's Pegasus may postpone Boeing deliveries as costs weigh, CEO says

* Turkey targets luxury cars with hike in special consumption tax

* IDB seeks strategic stake in Turkey's Borsa Istanbul

* Tunisia's UGTT union threatens public sector general strike for Dec. 8

* Yemen's war-damaged Hodeidah port struggles to bring in vital supplies

* Yemen's exiled president visits civilians in Aden

* Libyan oil output recovers to 567,000 bpd after outage fixed -source

EGYPT

* Islamic State claims deadly attack on Egyptian soldiers in Sinai

* BP buys stake in Eni's giant Zohr gas field offshore Egypt

* Egyptian importers nursing losses after currency float want a bailout

* Egyptian activists raise alarm over expanding NGO crackdown

* Yields rise at Egypt six-month, one-year T-bond auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* MOVES-Saudi Hollandi Bank appoints Nikolajsen as MD from Jan. 1, 2017

* Saudi Hollandi Bank changes name to "Alawwal Bank"

* Former chairman of Saudi builder MMG proposes plan to save company

* Saudi Ma'aden seen ramping up phosphate output from Waad al-Shamal in 2017

* Saudi fund hires HSBC for potential purchase of ACWA Power stake

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai-based firm forms $1.6 bln steel plant JV in Algeria

* UAE's Yahsat to expand satellite fleet by 2020 - CEO

* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 2.7 pct in October

QATAR

* Qatar will help Syrian rebels even if Trump ends U.S. role

KUWAIT

* Kuwaitis vote in austerity-focused poll, energised by opposition

* Kuwaitis vote in austerity-focused poll, energised by opposition

* Economic reforms weigh on Kuwait's parliamentary election