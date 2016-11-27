Italy pulls last of 29 bodies from avalanche hotel
PENNE, Italy Rescuers have pulled the last of 29 bodies from the wreckage of a hotel in central Italy a week after it was razed by an avalanche, the national fire brigade said on Thursday.
Nov 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends at record highs; dollar loses steam
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt succumbs to profit taking, Saudi whipsaws but ends week up
* Oil falls $2 a barrel on OPEC cut uncertainty ahead of meeting
* PRECIOUS-Gold taps 9-1/2 month low as U.S. rate hike expectations loom
* Middle East Crude-Jan-Feb Dubai spread narrows 30 pct in 1 week
* Saudi wants OPEC to solve own problems before meeting non-OPEC
* Russia positive on global oil deal, continues consultations with OPEC - minister
* Iran optimistic on OPEC deal after meeting Algerian minister
* Export credit enlisted to keep Gulf mega projects funded: sources
* Closer Moscow ties don't change Turkey's stance on Assad - Deputy PM
* Syrian army captures part of rebel-held east Aleppo
* Hunger and desperation: Aleppo siege tests limits of endurance
* Rouhani urges Iran-Turkey joint efforts in Iraq, Syria
* Iran backtracks on Russian fighter purchase reports - news agencies
* Passenger trains collide in Iran, 44 killed - official
* Iraqi parliament passes contested law on Shi'ite paramilitaries
* In eastern Mosul, residents fret over security and supplies
* Turkish lira languishes near record low a day after rate hike
* Turkey's Pegasus may postpone Boeing deliveries as costs weigh, CEO says
* Turkey targets luxury cars with hike in special consumption tax
* IDB seeks strategic stake in Turkey's Borsa Istanbul
* Tunisia's UGTT union threatens public sector general strike for Dec. 8
* Yemen's war-damaged Hodeidah port struggles to bring in vital supplies
* Yemen's exiled president visits civilians in Aden
* Libyan oil output recovers to 567,000 bpd after outage fixed -source
EGYPT
* Islamic State claims deadly attack on Egyptian soldiers in Sinai
* BP buys stake in Eni's giant Zohr gas field offshore Egypt
* Egyptian importers nursing losses after currency float want a bailout
* Egyptian activists raise alarm over expanding NGO crackdown
* Yields rise at Egypt six-month, one-year T-bond auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* MOVES-Saudi Hollandi Bank appoints Nikolajsen as MD from Jan. 1, 2017
* Saudi Hollandi Bank changes name to "Alawwal Bank"
* Former chairman of Saudi builder MMG proposes plan to save company
* Saudi Ma'aden seen ramping up phosphate output from Waad al-Shamal in 2017
* Saudi fund hires HSBC for potential purchase of ACWA Power stake
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai-based firm forms $1.6 bln steel plant JV in Algeria
* UAE's Yahsat to expand satellite fleet by 2020 - CEO
* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 2.7 pct in October
QATAR
* Qatar will help Syrian rebels even if Trump ends U.S. role
KUWAIT
* Kuwaitis vote in austerity-focused poll, energised by opposition
* Economic reforms weigh on Kuwait's parliamentary election (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
