INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles as output cut looks elusive; dollar sinks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge up, Egypt's rally on currency float reverses

* Oil falls $2 a barrel on OPEC cut uncertainty ahead of meeting

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises from multi-month lows as dollar weakens

* Saudi energy minister: oil market would balance even without output cuts

* Gaza risks becoming easy launchpad for Islamic State -Qatari minister

* INTERVIEW-Qatar will help Syrian rebels even if Trump ends U.S. role

* Iraqi forces grind on in east Mosul as political rift opens over Shi'ite militias

* Thousands uprooted in east Aleppo as Syrian army advances

* Yemen's Saleh asks UN to allow him to travel to Cuba - statement

* Australia awaits Turkey's response on extradition of IS recruiter

* Iran may seek naval bases in Yemen or Syria - chief of staff

* Erdogan warns Europe that Turkey could open migrant gates

* Air strikes batter women's hospital in Syria's Idlib - monitor, aid group

* Blast rocks northern Syrian town, deaths reported and wounded taken to Turkey -sources

* Islamic State claims deadly attack on Egyptian soldiers in Sinai

* Popular Sudanese television channel ordered to close-owner

EGYPT

* Egypt's three and nine-month t-bill prices fall in weekly auction

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt appoints Zohair Edris as acting CEO

* Raya Holding close to finalise agreement with Egyptian Gulf Bank

* Egyptian importers nursing losses after currency float want a bailout

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's maritime complex seen costing over $5 bln- minister

* Saudi's Alawwal Bank comfortable with capital position

* BUZZ-Saudi's Alawwal Bank surges on rebranding

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth edges up in October, deposits dip

* Motor racing-Hamilton hands over title as a winner

QATAR

* Spain, Qatar eye $1 bln Latam investment fund signing in 2017 - newspaper

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti opposition win big in anti-austerity vote

* TABLE-Kuwait October inflation edges down to 3.6 pct

* Kuwait Finance House signs deal to sell 150 mln shares of unit to investors (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)