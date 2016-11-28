UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Nov 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles as output cut looks elusive; dollar sinks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge up, Egypt's rally on currency float reverses
* Oil falls $2 a barrel on OPEC cut uncertainty ahead of meeting
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises from multi-month lows as dollar weakens
* Saudi energy minister: oil market would balance even without output cuts
* Gaza risks becoming easy launchpad for Islamic State -Qatari minister
* INTERVIEW-Qatar will help Syrian rebels even if Trump ends U.S. role
* Iraqi forces grind on in east Mosul as political rift opens over Shi'ite militias
* Thousands uprooted in east Aleppo as Syrian army advances
* Yemen's Saleh asks UN to allow him to travel to Cuba - statement
* Australia awaits Turkey's response on extradition of IS recruiter
* Iran may seek naval bases in Yemen or Syria - chief of staff
* Erdogan warns Europe that Turkey could open migrant gates
* Air strikes batter women's hospital in Syria's Idlib - monitor, aid group
* Blast rocks northern Syrian town, deaths reported and wounded taken to Turkey -sources
* Islamic State claims deadly attack on Egyptian soldiers in Sinai
* Popular Sudanese television channel ordered to close-owner
EGYPT
* Egypt's three and nine-month t-bill prices fall in weekly auction
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt appoints Zohair Edris as acting CEO
* Raya Holding close to finalise agreement with Egyptian Gulf Bank
* Egyptian importers nursing losses after currency float want a bailout
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's maritime complex seen costing over $5 bln- minister
* Saudi's Alawwal Bank comfortable with capital position
* BUZZ-Saudi's Alawwal Bank surges on rebranding
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth edges up in October, deposits dip
* Motor racing-Hamilton hands over title as a winner
QATAR
* INTERVIEW-Qatar will help Syrian rebels even if Trump ends U.S. role
* Spain, Qatar eye $1 bln Latam investment fund signing in 2017 - newspaper
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti opposition win big in anti-austerity vote
* TABLE-Kuwait October inflation edges down to 3.6 pct
* Kuwait Finance House signs deal to sell 150 mln shares of unit to investors (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
