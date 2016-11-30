Nov 30 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up on U.S. growth data
cues; dollar steady
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back with oil's retreat;
profit-taking resumes in Egypt
* Oil markets remain jittery ahead of OPEC meeting later in
day
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm as markets brace for OPEC
meeting
* Germany's Merkel opposes new talks with Turkey on EU
accession - Bild
* Regional partners pledge billions in help for Tunisia
* Formation of new Houthi gov't does not help Yemen - UN
envoy
* Iran, Iraq at loggerheads with Saudis ahead of OPEC
meeting
* Iraq plans bond sale worth $2 billion, PM's office says
* Fitch sees emerging market downgrades slowing after record
2016
* Water cuts and rising food prices leave Mosul facing
crisis
* France wants urgent U.N. Security Council meeting on
Aleppo
* Assad, allies aim to seize all Aleppo before Trump takes
power-official
* Erdogan says Turkey not yet "closed the book" on EU, but
has alternatives
* U.S. Senate to vote on Iran sanctions renewal this week
* Dollar shortage to cut Sudan's white sugar imports - sugar
official
* Turkcell deadlock 'back to square one' after Russian
tycoon fails to secure stake
* Moroccan phosphate producer OCP to raise $500 mln in
domestic bond issue
* Turkish PM says finalising constitutional change to
bolster Erdogan powers
* Iran calls U.S. military behaviour in Gulf
"unprofessional"
* Sudan seizes print-runs of four newspapers amid protests
EGYPT
* Egypt warns citizens from participating in foreign polls
* Egypt's parliament regulates NGOs in law activists says is
repressive
* Egypt's GASC gets offers from nine suppliers at wheat
tender
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi king allocates 100 bln riyals from reserves to
public investment fund
* Saudi king showcases mining hub in push to move beyond oil
* Saudi Arabia carries on drilling despite oil slump: Kemp
* Islamic Development Bank gives initial price guidance for
5-year sukuk - leads
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Arabtec pins turnaround hopes on industry veteran
QATAR
* Qatar Navigation, Qatar Ports to start JV for Hamad Port
* Commercial Bank of Qatar launches 5-year plan to stem
losses
* Qatar Navigation's purchase of Al Shaheen stake delayed
