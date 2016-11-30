Nov 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up on U.S. growth data cues; dollar steady

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back with oil's retreat; profit-taking resumes in Egypt

* Oil markets remain jittery ahead of OPEC meeting later in day

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm as markets brace for OPEC meeting

* Germany's Merkel opposes new talks with Turkey on EU accession - Bild

* Regional partners pledge billions in help for Tunisia

* Formation of new Houthi gov't does not help Yemen - UN envoy

* Iran, Iraq at loggerheads with Saudis ahead of OPEC meeting

* Iraq plans bond sale worth $2 billion, PM's office says

* Fitch sees emerging market downgrades slowing after record 2016

* Water cuts and rising food prices leave Mosul facing crisis

* France wants urgent U.N. Security Council meeting on Aleppo

* Assad, allies aim to seize all Aleppo before Trump takes power-official

* Erdogan says Turkey not yet "closed the book" on EU, but has alternatives

* U.S. Senate to vote on Iran sanctions renewal this week

* Dollar shortage to cut Sudan's white sugar imports - sugar official

* Turkcell deadlock 'back to square one' after Russian tycoon fails to secure stake

* Moroccan phosphate producer OCP to raise $500 mln in domestic bond issue

* Turkish PM says finalising constitutional change to bolster Erdogan powers

* Iran calls U.S. military behaviour in Gulf "unprofessional"

* Sudan seizes print-runs of four newspapers amid protests

EGYPT

* Egypt warns citizens from participating in foreign polls

* Egypt's parliament regulates NGOs in law activists says is repressive

* Egypt's GASC gets offers from nine suppliers at wheat tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king allocates 100 bln riyals from reserves to public investment fund

* Saudi king showcases mining hub in push to move beyond oil

* Saudi Arabia carries on drilling despite oil slump: Kemp

* Islamic Development Bank gives initial price guidance for 5-year sukuk - leads

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Arabtec pins turnaround hopes on industry veteran

QATAR

* Qatar Navigation, Qatar Ports to start JV for Hamad Port

* Commercial Bank of Qatar launches 5-year plan to stem losses

Qatar Navigation's purchase of Al Shaheen stake delayed