INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, dollar, energy shares, bond yields
leap on OPEC deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil boosts Gulf, Saudi hits year-high;
Egypt up on foreign buys
* Brent crude oil prices surge to nearly $52/bbl after OPEC
agrees output cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, but stronger dollar drags
after oil rally
* MIDEAST DEBT-Saudi's ACWA expected to offer sizeable
spread on $1 bln project-linked bond
* Mideast funds more bullish on equities but cautious on
Saudi, Egypt
* OPEC's big cut to oil output may not be so impressive:
Russell
* OPEC in first joint oil cut with Russia since 2001, Saudis
take "big hit"
* Turkey needed detente with Russia to pursue Syria
operation -minister
* Tunisia aims to turn investment pledges into jobs and
growth
* Syrian rebels vow to resist army advances in Aleppo
* TABLE-OPEC's planned cuts in oil output
* Morocco accuses African Union chief of obstructing
readmission
* Mosul food, water reserves dwindle as fighting cuts off
supplies
* Fitch: Cheap Oil, Politics and Slow Reforms Keep MENA
Outlook Negative
* Merkel does not see EU expanding membership talks with
Turkey
* Southern Gas Corridor to raise $1.8 bln abroad in 2017
-Azeri FinMin
* StanChart in $366 mln trade finance deal to fund Iraq
projects
* Fitch political, economic risks cloud outlook for EMEA
airlines
* CIA's Brennan says tearing up Iran deal would be "folly"
* Turkey cenbank says sees significant improvement in
consumer credit
EGYPT
* Egypt's CIB in talks to sell CI Capital investment bank
* Egyptian central bank lets banks allocate more dollars to
clients -bankers
SAUDI ARABIA
* Senior U.S. senators want to amend Saudi Sept 11 law
* Saudi finance ministry says will resume issuing local
bonds in 2017 -SPA
* Saudi shipping group signs $350 mln Islamic finance deal
for oil tankers
* Saudi's Al Ittefaq Steel hopeful it can reach deal on 6.2
bln riyal debt-CEO
* Islamic Development Bank prices $1.25 bln sukuk with 2.26
percent profit rate - leads
* Fitch: Tougher Operating Environment Challenges Saudi
Islamic Banks
* Saudi Arabia becomes net fuel oil importer for 3rd time
-JODI data
* Saudi Ma'aden to develop 24 bln riyal phosphate fertiliser
project
* Saudi Aramco sets December propane price at $380 per tonne
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Moody's says Sharjah's economy is slowing and deficit is
rising, but debt remains moderate
* Moody's affirms Dubai Islamic Bank's Baa1 issuer ratings;
outlook changed to positive from stable
* Dubai's Drydocks said to ask 80% write-off on $1.4 bln
loan - Bloomberg
* UAE's Gulf Capital may sell some investments late next
year
* Dubai's Arabtec pins turnaround hopes on industry veteran
QATAR
* Qatar's Mejda Group set to back $220 mln Tunisian tourism
project
KUWAIT
* Kuwait ruler re-appoints PM after parliamentary poll
* Gulf Bank appoints Antoine Jean Daher as CEO
* Al Argan International Real Estate signs 42 mln dinars
credit facility
OMAN
* Oman's ORPIC says preparing to restart Sohar oil refinery
* Oman crude OSP fall to $44.54/bbl for January
