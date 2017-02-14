DUBAI Feb 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out 19-mth high, dollar holds firm

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Arabtec drags down Dubai index, local sugar revival boosts Egypt food makers

* Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound

* Syrian rebels cast doubt on Kazakhstan talks, slam Russia

* Egyptian inflation hits highest level in more than a decade

* Netanyahu non-committal on Palestinian statehood as he heads to U.S.

* OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with deal

* Islamic State leadership targeted in air strike, Baghdadi fate unclear - Iraqi military

* Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts

* EXCLUSIVE-After Islamic State defeat, broken Iraqi farmers weigh heavy losses

* ANALYSIS-Baghdad's bloody protests mark resumption of Shi'ite power struggle

* U.N. chief says Fayyad right choice as Libya envoy despite U.S. objection

* INTERVIEW-EBRD discussing co-investments with Gulf sovereign funds

EGYPT

* INTERVIEW-Egypt making good progress in IMF programme, Lagarde says

* Inflows into Egypt banks $12.3 bln since pound float

* Egypt's core inflation jumps to 30.86 pct yr/yr in Jan -c.bank

* Egypt cabinet re-shuffle to include ministers of investment, agriculture

* POLL-Egypt seen shrugging off inflation, leaving rates unchanged this week

* Egypt issues $1.092 billion in dollar-denominated treasury bills at average yield of 3.62 percent -c.bank

* Egypt's five- and 10-year bond yields fall at auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco inks first oil contract with China's Huajin

* Saudi Aramco sets February propane price at $510 per tonne

* Saudi's CMA approves listing of two companies on Saudi parallel bourse

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Arabtec Q4 loss widens, seeks 1.5bln dirham rights issue

* BUZZ-Shares in Dubai's Arabtec slump on wider Q4 net loss

* UAE studying expanding Fujairah refinery capacity -energy minister

* Shuaa Capital in acquisition talks, has 3 IPOs in pipeline - chairman

* Tesla targets Middle East drive with Dubai debut

QATAR

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Maidan Clinic 9-mnth profit rises

* BRIEF-Independent Petroleum Group FY profit rises

* MEDIA-Kuwait said to meet investors ahead of $9.5 bln debut bond - Bloomberg

* Kuwait says oil prices to rise with higher level of output deal compliance

* Kuwait's KPC to spend 35 bln dinars on oil projects in 5 years

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Aqar Real Estate Investments FY profit falls

* BRIEF-Kuwait's NAPESCO says Al Qurain's offer price to acquire remaining stake in co is unfair

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Mezzan Holding FY profit falls

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain's BMMI FY profit falls

* BRIEF-Bahrain Islamic Bank FY profit falls

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Inovest posts FY profit

