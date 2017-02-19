DUBAI Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks edge lower; Wall Street at record

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf ends week on firm footing, Egypt rebounds

* Oil steady, but down for the week as glut worries face OPEC cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as global equities lose momentum

* U.S.' Tillerson calms allies on Syria ahead of Geneva talks

* Iran sees oil output reaching 4 mln bpd by April, aims for 4.7 mln bpd

* Tillerson denies suggesting he wants to scrap Iran nuclear deal

* After Tillerson meet, France says U.S. position on Mideast peace "confused and worrying"

* Russia says Syrian ceasefire allows it to up efforts against Islamic State

* Iran finds 2 bln barrels shale oil reserves in western province

* Gulf States to maintain defence spending despite oil price slump

* Turkey detains 26 people after car bomb, governor says PKK responsible

* Turkey's Garanti sees subdued demand for project finance in 2017

* Iraq plans to acquire "large fleet" of oil tankers

* UN shifts on Syria talks language, in concession to Assad

* Germany says building more Israeli settlements may end two-state solution

* U.S. ambassador at U.N. says Trump supports two-state solution

* West Mosul residents told battle is imminent as Iraqi forces begin moving

EGYPT

* Export Summary-Egypt buys wheat, United States sells corn

* Egypt's GASC seeking soybean oil, sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt's GASC says buys 360,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian wheat

* Egypt central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged as pound strengthens

* Average yields jump on Egyptian six-month and one-year T-bills

* INTERVIEW-Egyptian food producer Juhayna to cut investment in 2017

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco says contains "limited" oil pipeline leak, one person died

* JPMorgan set to be underwriter on Saudi Aramco IPO- FT, citing sources

* Saudi Arabia debating shape of Aramco ahead of IPO - sources

* Saudi stock exchange appoints first female chair

* Saudi bourse, executives to lure Asian investment on March trip

* Saudi foreign minister optimistic about overcoming Mideast challenges

* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank eyes corporate banking business growth

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip

* UAE Central Bank drafts rules pushing banks to lend to SMEs

* Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May

* Dubai expected to issue dollar bond this quarter –sources

* UAE telecoms firm du targets $272 million in savings by 2019

* Middle East Crude-April light grades weaken after ADNOC offers more oil

QATAR

* Mavshack signs a strategic partner agreement with Ooredoo

* Tekfen Holding unit Tekfen Insaat's JV to sign $342.5 mln agreement in Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q4 net profit rises 14.6 pct

* Kuwait's First Investment receives 6.3 mln shares of Abar from its unit under liquidation

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain bank lending growth slows in November, M2 picks up

OMAN

* Middle East Crude-Oman bucks trend to hit 18-mth high

* Oman considers taking early payments for oil to avoid new debt –sources

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)