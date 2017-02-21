DUBAI Feb 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks steady, euro pressured by French election worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Profit-taking weighs on Gulf; Egypt drops as foreign investors exit

* Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength

* PRECIOUS-Gold firms in thin trade as markets await Trump tax plans

* Iraqi forces battling Islamic State about to reach Mosul airport

* Trump's defense chief: "We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil"

* COLUMN-Hedge funds bet big on oil as OPEC gives them a free put option: Kemp

* Algeria attracts 49 initial international offers for new refineries -source

* Iraq, Iran consider building pipeline to export Kirkuk crude

* Twenty offers for Moroccan refiner Samir - administrator

* Russia's Rosneft starts drilling first exploration well in Iraq

* Sovereign funds pulled $38 bln from global markets in 2016-report

* Turkey plans to transfer around 1,000 MW of hydropower to sovereign wealth fund -sources

* Iraq re-issues tender for at least 50,000 T of wheat

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi favors New York for Aramco IPO, also considers Toronto, London -WSJ

* Saudi Arabia invites investors to pre-qualify for renewable projects

* Nashar named Saudi Arabia's first female commercial bank CEO

* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 8.014 mln bpd in Dec

* Saudi's Tadawul says to list 7 companies on SME market Nomu by end of February

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE awards $1.9 bln of military contracts, Russia gets big deal

* Abu Dhabi awards China's CEFC 4 pct of oil concession for $900 mln

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi January inflation rises to 1.8 pct on housing, utilities

* Dubai's financial centre could top 2024 targets -exec

* UAE's Dana Gas revises 2016 results down to net loss of $88 million

* Dubai's Aramex proposes cash dividend of 16 pct for 2016, up from 2015

QATAR

* Qatar's Nakilat annual net profit falls 2.9 percent

* Qatar's Ras Laffan Refinery 2 to focus on jet fuel -official

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sovereign wealth fund names Bastaki managing director -report

* Kuwait Foundry agrees to sell stake in Kuwait's Americana to Adeptio

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Trafco Group posts FY profit of 1.7 mln dinars (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)